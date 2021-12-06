Sofía Vergara, Eva Longoria and Emilio Estefan join the Latino Museum | The USA Newspaper

Washington, (EFE News) .- Actresses Sofía Vergara and Eva Longoria, chef José Andrés and musician Emilio Estefan have joined, among others, the board of trustees of the project to build the National Museum of the American Latino in Washington.

The project’s board of regents also announced the incorporation of the former editor of the Miami Herlad newspaper and chief executive of the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, Aberto Ibargüen, and Henry Muñoz, who chaired the commission that reported in 2011 to the Congress on the plan for the museum.

Congress approved the project in January and gave the developers, who are now taking steps to be granted a property in Washington’s central park or “National Mall”, a period of 18 months to present a concrete plan for the construction of the Museum.

The establishment of a board of trustees is the first step in the long process of creating a museum under the auspices of the Smithsonian Institution, which runs other similar institutions in the United States capital.

New members include José Luis Prado, of Wind Point Partners and former president of Quaker Oats North America, and healthcare executive J. Mario Molina, one of five brothers who together donated $ 10 million to the Smithsonian for the Latin Gallery of the Molina Family.

Three executives will represent Smithsonian business partners: Raúl Anaya, Bank of America; Alfredo Rivera, from Coca-Cola, and Rick Gómez, from Target.

The trustees will collaborate in the collection of funds for the construction of the Museum of the American Latino, with a 50% participation from the federal government and another 50% from private donations.

A report prepared by the developers in 2011 estimated the cost, at that time, at about 650 million dollars and the developers, who have recognized that the necessary investment will be greater in the years of construction of the building.

The “Mall”, which usually receives about 25 million visitors, covers about 125 hectares and stretches for three kilometers between the steps of the Capitol and the Lincoln Memorial.

There are the Air and Space Museum, the Museum of American Art, the Museum of American History, the Museum of Arts and Industries, the National Gallery of Arts, the Natural History Gallery, the Sackler Gallery, the Hirshorn of Sculpture, and nearby are the Holocaust Museum and the Corcorán Gallery.

The two most recent additions include a museum dedicated to Native Americans, opened in September 2004, and another to the History of African Americans, opened in September 2016.

A 1994 study found that the Smithsonian did little to collect and present the contribution that Latinos have made in more than 500 years during which much of what is now the United States was colonized and administered by Spain.

The Smithsonian Latino Center will inaugurate this year, within the National Museum of American History, the Latin Gallery of the Molina Family, an exhibition that covers 418.6 square meters.

It is little compared to the 33,000 square meters of the National Museum of African American History and Culture and the 23,000 square meters of the Museum of the American Indian.