Sofía Vergara demonstrates the anti-dark circles power of this easy makeup trick

A good eyes make up It is all it takes today to walk out the door and best of all, highlighting the feature that survives the protection of the sanitary mask does not require a ritual of more than five minutes. As proof that express routines achieve ultra-flattering results with a total of 2 or 3 steps there are celebrities, who define and give depth to their gaze with techniques that stand out for their simplicity: Sara Carbonero is the muse of enveloping lines that embellish the color of the iris; Nuria Roca inspires those who have already discovered the power of well-designed brows; and now it comes Sofía Vergara with a quick gesture that hides fatigue without the need for a corrector. Copy to the one in Barranquilla when you do not meet the regulation 8 hours of sleep and you need an anti-dark circle trick that works.

The eyebrows and eyelashes are essential steps in the looks of the celebrities -and Blanca Suárez demonstrates the transformative power of the incomparable fixative and mask combo-, but Sofía goes a step further with the express eyeshadow technique with which the look seems more awake. In the case of the actress, her winning formula, which she repeats in almost all her public appearances, consists of walk with the shade you choose to give depth to the basin that separates the fixed eyelid from the mobile, whatever it is, also the lower strip. A trick that not only hides dark circles, it also achieves a total opening effect in the look.

As for the step by step with which to make up the lower area of ​​the eye, the makeup artist Sonia Marina reveals which are the errors that spoil the result: “Do not apply dark eyeliner under the lower lashes, as it will only make the eye look smaller and droopy,” says the expert. Instead, and like the Colombian interpreter, she suggests that you use the dark eyeshadow with which you define the upper eyelid as the best alternative “to mark the first third under the lower lashes.” What tip professional: “Do not forget to blend well so that the effect is subtle. This way the eye will be marked, but with an expression not so hardened”advises the specialist.

And as the headboard tones with which Vergara creates almost all of her looks, those from the Terran range triumph over the others. A wildcard choice that works just as well by day as at night, brings out any color of iris and of which most brands have palettes of one or several shades: Dior, for example, offers its Dior Backstage Eye Palette in the Cool Neutrals version, a palette that contains 8 neutral shadows of different finishes and a primer that lengthens the duration of the look; Soft Glam II by Anastasia Beverly Hills is ideal to save space in the toiletry bag thanks to its travel size, yes, without sacrificing variety through 8 options in cold and warm key.

Lastly, for those looking for versatile single color products that will work for any occasion, Mad Eyes Contrast Shadow Duo by Guerlain in the Warm Brown / Golden shade, is available in a double-ended crayon format that makes an application easier than ever. Finally, the Mono Eye Shadow in the Satin Purple Rain shade by Clarins it has a long-lasting creamy formula and satin finish, encased in a compact glass jar.

