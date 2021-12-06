sightseeing in Rome accompanied by its ‘gladiators’

The landscapes of beaches and wild nature in which the daily life of Elsa Pataky they have given way to a new backdrop made up of works of art and historic architecture. The actress has temporarily left Byron Bay, her idyllic Australian corner, to spend a few weeks in Europe to coincide with the shooting of her husband’s latest film, Chris Hemsworth. The last stop on the tour that you are doing with your children to get to know new places is Rome, where in addition to visiting some of the main tourist sites in the city and enjoying the local cuisine, they have traveled back in time to become authentic gladiators.

It is impossible to talk about the capital of Italy without referring to the Colosseum. This amphitheater dating from the time of the Roman Empire is one of the seven wonders of the modern world and one of the essential places in the city. Elsa has toured its interior in the company of her children and some people from her inner circle who have joined this getaway. Not even the heavy rains have prevented the protagonist of titles such as Fast & furious, Ninette or Afterclass to walk with great curiosity both the stands in which the public of the first century enjoyed the fighting spectacle and the path that the combatants made until they reached the arena to meet their adversary.











After the visit, their children have become the main protagonists since, dressed as “little gladiators” with feathered helmets, shield and a sword, they have recreated those shows that were part of popular culture for a long time and have been brought to the big screen on several occasions. The most popular movie is Gladiator, played by Russel Crowe, who is also good friends with Elsa and Chris since they share a cast in the new installment of Thor. The actress, showing her funniest side, has also been encouraged to characterize herself as these fighters wearing one of the helmets.

During her stay in the Eternal City, the interpreter has also visited other places of interest such as the Trevi Fountain or the Vatican museums. “It has been an incredible experience,” said Elsa, who has previously been to Venice and Prague, where Chris will stay for the next three months to shoot. Extraction 2 for Netflix. As you may have learned, HELLO! The family will be in the Czech Republic when possible but the Australian actor will also join them elsewhere when filming allows. Because taking advantage of this time in the Old Continent, the Madrilenian wants India, Tristan and Sasha to immerse themselves in culture and get to know emblematic cities like Paris or London, where precisely the oldest was born in 2012.

A route through Europe

The first stop of this new stage has been destined for Spain, where Elsa received an award at the Seville International Horse Show. After more than two years without being able to set foot in the country where she was born, the actress has returned with great emotion since she has been able to reconnect with her friends in Madrid and feel again those traditions that she misses so much when she is away. Spending a long time in Europe with their children allows them to connect with that part of their roots and celebrate a very different Christmas from the one they are used to in Australia, where they put the tree in a swimsuit since it coincides with its summer stage.. In addition, they have to carry out a daily work on their photos and experiences of their European adventure, have a tutor and follow online classes.

Jokes, ice creams and a lot of complicity! Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth walk their love for Prague







