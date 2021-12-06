Selena Gomez gives the best tricks to wear tennis with tailored pants

Selena Gomez embrace the trend of tailored pants, which will take place this autumn / winter 2021 season. The new fashion codes reinvent the trouser suit. The time has come to witness –more than ever– its infinite versions on the catwalks and, also, on the asphalt. We are immersed in an era in which pants they stand, day after day, as the star garment that we cannot renounce. A basic that becomes a real life saver when we don’t know what to wear.

Just as there were years in which tailored-inspired trousers They only constituted work uniforms, now we will put on their new silhouettes and we will take them in all kinds of plans, even those that are required of us. outfit carefree. For those who doubt about how to wear a pantsuit for such occasions, the singer-songwriter Selena Gomez has the keys to teach us to dress them with sneakers.

How to combine tennis with tailored pants, according to Selena Gomez

The composer has combined her tailored trousers –high waist and loose fit– with brown grid, with an orange short-sleeved T-shirt and some white tennis shoes. A look sporty that fits perfectly with the autumnal period by the earth tones that compose it. The key to success in the formulas that will be carried out this season will be found in the interesting mix that we will achieve by adding pieces of clothing of different styles. Because yes, we should no longer wear tailored pants with other ‘elegant’ garments. Now we will also wear them with tennis.

How to wear tennis with tailored pants?

With vest + pantsuit

At the beginning of September, Gigi Hadid opted for a tailored pants look with tennis shoes in an elegant white suit. Their pants were mid-rise and loose-fitting and joined some Converse Chuck Taylor sneakers blacks. For the upper part of the styling, he also wanted to wear a vest that he wore unbuttoned. Who would add to the model’s proposal a blazer of character oversize or an unstructured coat?

Gigi Hadid wears white pants with black Converse. Raymond Hall / GC Images

With blazer + printed shirt

If we try to find the shoes they look better with tailored pants, between the moccasins, the kitten heels and the sandals, we will find the sneakers. These refer to sports tennis shoes and fashion experts have linked them on numerous occasions with the tailored pants. What if we complete the look with a printed shirt? As a result, we will obtain a combination that we can carry from first thing in the morning to the last of the day.