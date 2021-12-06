Schedules for Latin America of the Abu Dhabi F1 GP

The last Grand Prix of the 2021 F1 Season takes place this weekend at the Yas Marina Circuit, after a season full of emotions and still without a driver’s champion. The next 2022 season begins on March 20 with the Bahrain GP with a 23-race calendar.

The circuit The Yas Marina is a permanent circuit built in this century on the Yas island of Abu Dhabi, one of the United Arab Emirates, which reached the Formula 1 in the 2009 season.

Plans were announced in 2006 to turn Yas Island, located east of Abu Dhabi, into a new tourist destination, and a significant part of the plans focused on a 5.5 km race track. In May 2007, excavators began work on what would become the Yas Marina Circuit, and the project was completed in October 2009.

In 2009 the track debuted at the end of that year’s Formula 1 season, with Red Bull’s Sebastian Vettel winning over his teammate Mark Webber and the already crowned 2009 champion Jenson Button. Vettel would claim his first title in Abu Dhabi a year later, amid much crying.

The Hermann Tilke-designed circuit is dominated by its 1.2km straight between Turns 5 and 6, which, with the slow-speed corners marking its start and finish, make it a meeting point for overtaking.

Other highlights are the tricky passage through turns 10 and 11 through 12, which forces drivers to brake hard with side load bags still in the car. Track modifications for the 2021 race, slightly shortening the lap to 5.28km, have only increased his excitement.

In fact, overtaking is very difficult throughout the medium downforce circuit, although with the DRS everything becomes easier and the braking at Turn 1, 8 and 11 are the best moments to gain position.

The colorful loopholes, artificial lighting and changes in natural light (at dusk and dusk) always leave spectacular images.

Data and numbers:

