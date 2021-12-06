Schedule and where to watch boxing LIVE

AFP

Mexico City / 05.12.2021 19:24:26





The undefeated American boxer Gervonta Davis, WBA lightweight champion and Floyd Mayweather protégé, has big plans for 2022 but must first beat the Mexican Isaac Cruz, who hopes to give the big surprise in the fight this Sunday. Here we tell you the schedule and where watch the fight.

With their 25 wins (24 by knockout) and no losses, Davis will step into the ring of Staples Center in Los Angeles (California) as the undisputed favorite of the fight.

At 27 years old, ‘Tank’ is one of the most charismatic fighters of the moment with a career on the rise whose last victims were the Mexican Leo Santa Cruz and the American Mario Barrios.

Guided by a legend like Mayweather, Davis could earn the opportunity to soon challenge Australian George Kambosos Jr., who destroyed the odds in November by dethroning Teofimo López from the WBO lightweight (61.2 kg) titles and the FIB.

Davis’s plans are to bend before Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz, a fierce rival with little to lose.

“He never faced someone like me”

Cruz, 23, has a career record of 22 wins (15 by knockout), a draw and a loss, suffered in 2016 against his compatriot Luis Miguel Montano.

In 2019, the Mexican He went on to fight on US soil, where he has five wins and has built a reputation as a tough fighter with a good punch.

“Gervonta he is a very strong fighter. I consider him the best in the division, but he is human and it is not impossible to beat, “the Mexican warned as he launched the great blow to his rival without raising his voice.

Davis “He has never faced anyone who fights like me,” he stressed. “My hunger and my desire to win are incomparable. You will feel it on Sunday night.”

TIMETABLE AND WHERE TO SEE DAVIS VS CRUZ

Date: Sunday, December 5

Schedule: 9:00 p.m. Central Mexico time

Place: Staples Center in Los Angeles

Where to see: Pay-per-view on ShowTime or Pay-per-view on Dish