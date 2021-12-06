Scarlet Johannson and other celebrities who got tattoos to celebrate the success of their series and movies | Famous
Some of Hollywood’s great productions have sentimental significance not only to fans, but also to the actors who made them possible.
That is why when they finish their work on those movies or series, they decide to etch a permanent memory on their skin.
Here we show you the actors and actresses who decided to get a tattoo related to their most popular series or movies.
The American actor who gained fame for his role as Hal in ‘Malcolm in the Middle’ decided he had to get the ‘Breaking Bad’ logo tattooed at the end of that popular series.
Not only the tattoo will remain as a souvenir of that work, but also the four Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe that he won.
Despite all the fame he gained for his role as Barney Stinson on ‘How I Met Your Mother,’ Neil Patrick Harris decided to tattoo the insignia of the secret society to which he belongs in ‘A series of unfortunate events’ when it was confirmed that that series had been renewed for a second season.
After 8 seasons and 73 episodes, ‘Game of Thrones’ came to an end. To commemorate it, Emilia clarke, who played Daenerys Targaryen on the show, got her dragons tattooed on her left wrist.
The cast of ‘The Lord of the Rings’
Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen, Orlando Bloom, Dominic Monaghan, Billy boyd, Viggo Mortensen, Sean Astin and Sean Bean They tattooed the word “nine” written in Tengwar (the saga’s fictional language) to celebrate their participation in the first film adaptation of ‘The Lord of the Rings’.
Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr and Jeremy renner They got something special tattooed after the premiere of ‘Avengers: Endgame’. Created by artist Josh Lord, the design features an A for Avengers with some styling modifications.
The actress immortalized her time as Jean Gray in ‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’ with a small flame on her right index finger. The flame symbolizes the fire of the phoenix, one of the superhero’s most important powers.