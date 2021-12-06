Santos Sub-20 vs Cruz Azul Sub-20 Final (3-0). Goals

Editorial Mediotiempo

Although they arrived with the advantage of the first leg, Cruz Azul U20 could not make history with the category title this year. Those led by Luis “Chuleta” Orozco they fell in the Round of the Final of the category before Saints, who kept the title.

Blue Cross could not finish a good semester in their lower categories and after being thrashed by Santos in the Final U-20 they only finished with the runner-up in their hands.

Santos de Torreón became Champion thanks to a 3-0 win in the second leg that left the aggregate 4-2. The celestial players arrived at TSM with a 2-1 advantage on aggregate, but could not make it valid since the Lagunero team ended up imposing its dynamics and rhythm.

Salvador Mariscal He opened the scoring with a shot, the youth stretched his leg and before the cement brand he pushed the ball.

The 2-0 ended it Joshua Mancha to go to the locker room. Back in the second half, the Machine tried to recover and it was only a matter of one goal to equalize the aggregate.

However, those of the Shire were the ones who made that annotation that the cement sentence meant. Jesus Ramirez He finished the 3-0 and with that the 4-2 aggregate to stay with the championship, the fifth for the category in the Lagunera institution.

For its part, Cruz Azul Sub-20 won the runner-up, the first in the history of the Basic Forces at the club.