Sampdoria president arrested for corporate crimes and bankruptcy

The financial police arrested Massimo Ferrero after an investigation involving five other people, the operation does not affect the functions of the club

The president of the Italian football club Sampdoria, Massimo ferrero, was arrested today for corporate crimes and bankruptcy, in an investigation involving five other people, Italian media reported.

Ferrero, 70 years old and that has been transferred to the San Vittore prison , was arrested by members of the Guardia de Finanza (financial police) by order of the Paola Prosecutor’s Office (Calabria, southern Italy), which is in charge of the investigation.

Massimo Ferrero, president of Sampdoria, is indicted for corporate crimes and bankruptcy. Getty Images

The Italian businessman, owner of the Sampdoria since 2014 and also active in the film market, is charged with corporate crimes and bankruptcy.Ferrero decided to resign “to better protect the interests of the other activities in which he works and, in particular, to isolate all kinds of speculation about a possible link” with the club, reads a statement published by the Genoese entity. .

The businessman, arrested in the Italian morning in Milan and transferred to jail in Milan, expressed his willingness to be at the “immediate and complete disposal” of the investigators, who will be contacted by his lawyers, Luca Ponti and Giuseppina Tenga.

“With much surprise we learned of the action of a precautionary measure of detention against Massimo Ferrero, ordered by the Public Prosecutor’s Office of the Republic of Paola (Calabria, south) for issues related to events of many years ago and for which the The need for precautionary measures due to the evident lack of news, “reads the Sampdoria statement.

“It should be noted that these issues, in any case, are not linked to the management and presidency of Sampdoria, but to Ferrero’s Roman activities related to the world of cinema,” he adds.

The operation does not affect Sampdoria as a club, assure the local media.

Five other people are involved in the investigation, including his daughter, Vanessa ferrero, and his son-in-law, for which at the moment house arrests were ordered.