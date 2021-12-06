Salud de Veracruz bought covid supplies from ‘facades’ companies: PRI

Ramos Alor, Secretary of Health, justified the irregularities with the promptness with which authorities should act to address the crisis

The deputy of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), Marlon Ramírez Marín denounced that the Veracruz Health Secretariat (SSA) bought medicine against Covid 19 from construction and veterinary companies that sell the supplies; even to a “front” company.

At the appearance of the head of the Veracruz Health Secretariat, Roberto Ramos Alor argued that the law allowed him to award contracts, to prioritize the care of Covid patients.

Ramirez Marin He questioned why contracts were delivered to companies and individuals without experience in the field or activities related to health, according to the Sefiplan Suppliers Register and the SAT itself.

In addition, contracts were awarded directly to shell companies such as TRKN Constructora SA de CV, a company reported by the SAT, for breaching its contracts.

Contracts were delivered to 30 start-up companies, for an amount of 462.4 million pesos, according to data from the transparency portal of that agency.

The PRI denounced that the provider Araly Rodríguez Vez, was benefited with seven contracts with supplier number 32804, with commercial activity of computer goods, licenses, leases, materials, tools, personal property and office equipment. Now they sell surgical gowns, disposable coveralls, gloves, dropper bottles among others.

In the case of Sopricom Comercializadora y Servicios SA de CV., whose business line is related to the sale of Veterinary medicines and now she was benefited with a contract for sell medicine for humans.

When responding to the PRI, the official commented that what was sought was the “immediate delivery”, and guarantee the life of positive patients.

By decree, he said, they were allowed direct adjudication so as not to invest time in summon late processes or in the realization of bureaucratic procedures of the purchase or acquisition process, causing “Dangerous delays”.



“These purchases have allowed hospitals to have adequate and sufficient medicines, healing materials and medical equipment, making it easier for our doctors and nurses to care for all patients,” he argued.

All purchases were made as required by the procurement law and always weighing the human right to health of Veracruz, for which he asked do not stigmatize purchases.

“They were carried out, listen well, with suppliers who had the goods and supplies for immediate delivery. One would have to have been in Covid’s mined territory, to feel how urgent the drugs were for some patients, “he said in an annoyed tone.

The purchases were made promptly and at the best price, so there were no actions based on personal benefits, as we are working to make Veracruz a strong and healthy state, and only guaranteeing what is required for covid care is going to achieve.