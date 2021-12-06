Sales of the third week of Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shining Pearl and the premiere of Big Brain Academy: Battle of wits in Japan – Nintenderos

We continue to receive interesting news related to Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl. Apparently, the game has already passed a new sales milestone in Japan, as we have learned through Famitsu.

Now it has been confirmed that the game would have sold another 150,000 copies In its third week on sale in Japan, including only the physical version, the download cards and the dual physical edition. Sales directly in the eShop are not included. This would raise the total number of physical sales in the country to 1.9 million games sold.

Remember that the first week it sold 1.39 million, becoming the second largest Switch launch in Japan only behind Animal Crossing: New Horizons with its 1.88 million, and ahead of Pokémon Sword and Shield with its 1.36 million copies and Let’s Go Pikachu / Eevee with its 664,000 copies. In the second week it added another 350,000 copies, thus achieving a higher sales rate also than Espada y Escudo.

Undoubtedly an extraordinary sales figure that could already be seen coming due to the expectations that there were about this game and how well it has been received by both the press and the fans. Finally, it should also be noted that Big Brain Academy: Battle of Wits it sold 60,000 physical copies in its first week on sale.

