Rihanna told a paparazzi when her new songs are coming out

Rihanna He told a paparazzi in passing that his new songs will come out “Soon, soon, soon”. Fans are looking forward to the release of their ninth studio album.

The latest work of the pop star Anti It was known in 2016. Lately, he maintained that his new songs will be completely different from those already known.

Read also: Rihanna turned on social networks in lingerie and garter belts

“I’m really experimenting, and music is like fashion, you should be able to play, I should be able to use whatever I want and I treat music the same way. So, I’m having fun and it will be completely different, “said Rihanna in an interview with AP in September.

“It is not the revealing exit we could have hoped for. An intriguing soundtrack for an era of change, “he added.

Rihanna, “national hero” of Barbados

The Barbados government officially declared Rihanna, its most famous citizen, a “national hero”, who had already been awarded the title of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary. At the end of November, Barbados ceased to be dependent on the United Kingdom and officially became a republic.

Sandra Mason, the new president of Barbados, with Rihanna at the ceremony. (Photo: REUTERS).

The prime minister Mia mottley was in charge of naming Rihanna as a national heroine. “On behalf of a grateful nation and an even prouder people, we honor you with the designation of Barbados’ national hero, Ambassador Robyn Rihanna Fenty,” he said.

Read also: Barbados officially became a republic and declared Rihanna a “national hero”

According to the official statement, Rihanna was distinguished for her great work by infusing “imagination to the world through the pursuit of excellence with his creativity, his discipline and, above all, his extraordinary commitment to his homeland ”.

Rihanna at the ceremony on November 30 (REUTERS / Toby Melville / Pool). By: REUTERS

The singer of “umbrellaHe thus joins a select group of ten other fellow citizens designated as national heroes of Barbados.

Rihanna turned on social networks in lingerie and garter belts

It is known that the artist is one of the most influential public and artistic personalities of recent times. She not only dazzles with her musical talent but also with her passion for fashion and trends, which lead her to always pose with amazing and original looks.

Read also: Rihanna turned on social networks in lingerie and garter belts

Last month, she surprised by showing off to her 110 million followers on social networks with a sexy and daring wardrobe: a set of lace lingerie in grape color and garter belt to the tone with shoes with stilettos. The hair was long and with extensions of the same color. For the make up, she chose dark tones and opted for a makeup with a blurred cat eye style outlined to which she added matching mascara, blush on the cheeks, highlighter in certain parts of the face and a lipstick with glitter in burgundy color.

She posed on her social networks with a set of grape-colored lingerie and matching garter belts. (Photo: @badgalriri).

The accessories? dangle earrings with white stones, gold bracelets and a luxury ring which he wore on his left ring finger. With a lot of style and personality, she posed for the cameras next to some elegant candle holders and collected millions of likes.