Rihanna looks spectacular on her new cover for Vogue | Big Bang

That we are still waiting to hear new music from Rihanna It is an open secret. It has been no less than 4 years since the popular Barbadian artist gave us her latest songs, in the form of collaborations with DJ Khaled on Wild thoughts (with which he was number 1 of LOS40) and with Kendrick Lamar in Loyalty. And finally, it seems that his return will be a matter of months.

But this musical break has not taken her away from public life, because she has taken advantage of all that time to launch your Fenty brand and succeed in sectors such as beauty and cosmetics. Additionally, she has starred in numerous magazine covers since then.

The last one has been that of Vogue in Italy, where ‘RiRi’ wears a spectacular black dress full of transparencies. The peculiarity of this cover is that It has been prepared entirely by the singer, within a collection named Do it yourself (‘do it yourself’).

Of course, the image credits could not miss the mention of Fenty Beauty, whose range of makeup products has accompanied Rihanna in the session. And we also find another reference to Savage X Fenty, the lingerie line also sponsored by the artist.

We hope that you continue to provide us with more images like this, and that your fans’ requests for new musical material will end up materializing, as everything indicates that it will be so shortly. The wait will be worth it!