Rihanna is back in better shape than ever with this pose

The 33-year-old singer just showed off her toned abs on Instagram.

A pose with which Rihanna wanted to show the new orange lingerie set from her ‘Savage x Fenty’ line.

Rihanna stays in shape with the help of a personal chef and various trainers.

When Rihanna share a photo in lingerie on Instagram, the world stops. And we are not exaggerating. The singer has just uploaded to her Instagram profile several impressive photos in which she appears posing in underwear. Consequence? Almost 7 million ‘likes’ and countless comments in just a few minutes.

Rihanna poses from the front, side and back, showing off a gorgeous orange lingerie set from her own line, ‘Savage x Fenty’. A strapless corset style bra and lace briefs, they couldn’t fit you better.

“I’ve been thinking about a caption for 3 minutes … I have nothing to say,” she wrote. But it is not necessary either because the photos speak for themselves.

Rihanna has worked hard to achieve this physical transformation, with a 360º approach that has included exercise routines and a good diet.

Rihanna likes variety in her workouts

Rihanna has turned to different trainers to get in shape. One of them is Jamie Granger, who testified to The Hollywood Reporter that his famous client does “everything from powerlifting to plyometrics.”

He also often engages in outdoor sports, such as cycling, hiking, and rowing. “We try to mix and match the training,” says Grander.

Dede Lagree, who has also worked with Rihanna, told Livestrong.com that the artist has used a Supraformer, –a machine very similar to the classic Pilates ‘Reformer’. “The fact that you are balanced on this resistance-based platform, fighting the spring and pulley system, trying to keep your balance, and supporting your own body weight, it is a very complete workout,” says Lagree. “Basically, it’s like training in space camp.”

Rihanna eats healthy dishes inspired by Barbadian cuisine

Rihanna’s personal chef Debbie Solomon travels with her (just take a look at Riri’s Instagram to check), and she recounted in an interview with Bon Appetit that the singer has some favorite dishes. When they travel, Solomon says he carries “all the proteins you can imagine“Along with vegetables, rice, and pasta. Rihanna also likes spices, so Solomon brings in cubes of curry or cumin, as well as garlic and onion powder.

According to Solomon, Rihanna loves her childhood meals, including Bajano and Guyanese dishes.

It also makes sure that you are well hydrated. Rihanna told Harper’s Bazaar that her goal is: “Drink at least eight glasses of water a day. It doesn’t matter how busy you are or where you travel.”

