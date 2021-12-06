Ridley Scott blunt in an interview on The Last Duel: ‘Fuck him’

The last duel hit the billboard in Spain last October, and director Ridley Scott’s film has not been without controversy: the production was far from meeting commercial expectations (because of the millennials, according to the director), and it did not take long to charge against superhero movies. Now, the director is back in the headlines again after having shown a sharp and cutting response to an interviewer who was addressing the careful realism of the film.

Thank you, Sir Ridley, for the ultimate answer to any and all people measuring “realism” and “historical accuracy” in period films. That’s one for the books. pic.twitter.com/35JLcGsa0g Ilya Glazkov (@IlGlaz) December 3, 2021

The last duel is back in the spotlight

Based on the book by Eric Jager, the movie The last duel features Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer and Ben Affleck headlining the cast of a medieval story based on true events which takes us to France in 1386. The plot revolves around the knight Jean de Carrouges (Damon) and the squire Jacques LeGris (Driver), accused of abusing the knight’s wife, Marguerite de Carrouges (Eating). It is then that King Carlos VI proposes a duel to the death to end the dilemma, this being the last “trial by combat” allowed by the parliament of Paris or the French kings.

Taking into account that The last duel takes its argument from events that actually occurred in the history of France, it seems that Scott did not sit very well that this production is equated with The kingdom of heaven or with Robin Hood: although the three productions share a medieval stage, The kingdom of heaven is partially based on historical facts while Robin Hood It is pure legend and fantasy.

So when the interviewer starts saying that “The last duel It is a very realistic movie, and it seems more realistic than The kingdom of heaven or Robin Hood… “, it seems that director Scott does not sit very well with this assessment. “Fuck him”replied the filmmaker, sitting next to Comer. Perhaps it is because the journalist equips a film based on real events with two others that are, as we say, more naughty and fanciful? We do not know for sure, but it seems that that is where the shots could go. Who can know what goes through Scott’s mind?