REVEALED: Allegri explained why he served and argued angrily with Morata in Juventus’ win over Genoa

Entering the final stretch of the Serie A duel between Juventus and Genoa, Massimilaino Allegri, coach of Juventus, decided to remove the Spaniard Álvaro Morata.

The Italian coach was very upset and made it known to the Spanish striker, who, angry at having been substituted, replied. The sequence, due to the heated exchange, went around the world.

After the match, which ended in victory for the Juventine team (2-0), the Italian coach declared that he had no plans to replace the striker born in 1992. His sudden decision was due to the fact that he was cautioned in the dispute that was dragging with Biraschi.

Max believed that the Real Madrid youth squad could win the red card. And, because of this, he chose to send Moise Kean to the court, who, ironically, received a warning the minute after entering the field, JA (and also for an action with Biraschi).

ALLEGRI AND THE REASON BEHIND THE CHANGE OF MORATA

“I had no intention of replacing him, but he received a yellow card, so at that point, I preferred to take him out (so that he would not expose himself to the red card). Too bad, because I had done well (…) Absolutely nothing happened. Tonight it was good to see him play, like the whole team “, declared the experienced strategist, as collected DAZN and Sky Italia.

WHAT DID MORATA AND ALLEGRI SAID?

According to reports in Italy, Morata came out muttering something. And Allegri said: “You better shut up.” Later, Morata replied: “But what I did?”. And came Max’s rage: “You gave them a foul, so you must shut up.”

In short: Morata got involved in a confrontation with an opponent, getting admonished. And since the game was still open, Allegri took it off the pitch. The fight / discussion? Result of the fever of both. Allegri was pissed off by Morata’s behavior, and Morata didn’t like being replaced at all.

Undefeated data. Álvaro Morata has only scored 5 goals in 19 games played this season with Juventus.

Did you know…? Álvaro Morata registers 23 goals in 50 games played with the Spanish National Team. He was already a Euro semi-finalist and a Nations League finalist.