Results of Tris and Chispazo in the National Lottery: forecasts, draw, winners and numbers that fell on Sunday, December 5

National Lottery | The Tris y Chispazo of the National Lottery Sunday, December 5, will have a new draw and during the day the results and numbers that fell will be published. You will be able to see which is the winning ticket of the Classic Tris 27917 and Chispazo 8762 draw along with the bag and the Lotenal prizes and Predictions.

The results, the draw and the numbers that fell in the Tris and Chispazo in the National Lottery will be published at the end of the note. once each draw ends. Here you can see all the details of the draw for this Sunday, December 5, so you don’t miss out on anything.

In total there are five daily Tris draws in different time slots: Noon (1:00 p.m.), that of Three o’clock (15.00), Extra (17.00), from Seven o’clock (19.00) and Classic (20.50).

The Chispazo is raffled twice a day. First, at 3:00 p.m. CDMX the draw for Las Tres takes place. Then, the Classic draw begins at 9:00 p.m.

+ CLICK HERE to see the raffles ONLINE

When the draw ends, each successful player will have the right to claim the prizes obtained within 60 days. In case of not doing it in that time, the amount won will not be able to be collected.

Numbers that fell from Tris: results for Sunday, December 5 | National Lottery draw 27917

Tris results: Noon winning numbers of the draw 27913 Sunday, December 5

This draw takes place from 1:00 p.m.

Tris results: winning numbers of Las 3 of the draw 27914 Sunday, December 5

This draw takes place from 3:00 p.m.

Tris results: winning numbers of the Extra draw 27915 Sunday, December 5

This draw takes place from 5:00 p.m.

Tris results: winning numbers from Las 7 del 27916 Sunday, December 5

This draw takes place from 7:00 p.m.

Tris results: El Clásico winning numbers 27917 Sunday, December 5

This draw takes place from 20.50 hours.

Chispazo winning numbers: National Lottery results and draw 8762 Sunday, December 5

There are two daily draws for this game. First, at 3:00 p.m. CDMX the draw for Las Tres takes place. Then, the Classic draw begins at 9:00 p.m.

Chispazo results: Las Tres winning numbers and draw schedule 8761 Sunday, December 5

The Chispazo de Las Tres draw will begin at 3:00 p.m. CDMX.

Chispazo results: Classic winning numbers and draw schedule 8762 Sunday, December 5

The Chispazo Clásico draw will begin at 9:00 p.m. CDMX time.

Tris: how to play and how to bet National Lottery

Tris is one of the most popular draws in the country because you can decide how much you want to win by choosing the degree of difficulty and investment you want to play. If you played a direct of 5, choosing 5 numbers from 0 to 9, your prize could be up to 500 thousand pesos.

How do you play and where can you bet on the National Lottery Chispazo?

Chispazo is the easiest National Lottery game to win, you only have to match 5 numbers out of 28. There are two draws a day from Monday to Sunday, so you have two daily chances to be one of the lucky ones.

Chispazo: bag and prizes for Sunday, December 5 | National Lottery | Lotenal

The prizes to be distributed from the last draw were a total of $ 1,103,586 mxn. The prizes are usually quite similar on each day.