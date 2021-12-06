Research in Puerto Rico reflects the impact of rheumatoid arthritis and vascular diseases

Arterial vascular diseases are about circulatory problems or conditions that affect your vascular system.

A cross-sectional study that included a cohort of 405 Puerto Rican citizens with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) supports data that point to the direct risk of this population for the development of arterial vascular diseases.

Authors from the Rheumatology Section of the Medical Sciences Campus (RCM) indicate that an increase in morbidity and mortality associated with cardiovascular events in patients with RA disease has been related to traditional and non-traditional factors. However, these factors vary between different ethnicities.

Likewise, they maintain that few studies have described these characteristics in Hispanic populations. For this reason, they evaluated possible clinical correlations associated with arterial vascular diseases in Hispanic patients from Puerto Rico.

Arterial vascular diseases are about circulatory problems or conditions that affect your vascular system. They are common and can be serious, including the development of an aneurysm, myocardial infarction, angina pectoris, vascular procedures to coronary artery disease, stroke or peripheral artery disease.

The authors explain that the process intrinsic to RA seems to also contribute to the occurrence of arterial vascular events, due to the risk of vulnerability and breakage of atherosclerotic plaques. In addition, they maintain that studies have linked the incidence of vascular events with high levels of inflammatory biomarkers. For this reason, the need arose to carry out a study to determine the factors associated with occurrence of arterial vascular events in a Puerto Rico Hispanic Cohort with RA.

Of the total study population, 87.2% were women. Arterial vascular events were reported in 43 patients (10.6%).

In the multivariate analysis adjusted for age and sex, arterial hypertension, dyslipidemia, metabolic syndrome, extra-articular manifestations, and the score obtained from a questionnaire administered and the number of hospitalizations, were associated with arterial cardiovascular events, established the results of the investigation.

“Such associations can help implement clinical strategies in this group of patients with arthritis rheumatoid disease at risk of suffering from arterial vascular diseases ”, emphasizes the study group.

“Hypertension, dyslipidemia, metabolic syndrome and extra-articular manifestations were associated with arterial vascular events in our evaluated cohort. This study further supports the notion that both traditional and non-traditional factors play an important role in the occurrence of arterial vascular events in patients with RA. Our data contribute to the few studies that have been conducted evaluating these types of conditions in Hispanic patients with RA, ”the authors conclude.

Another data that the study highlights is that in the cohort of patients evaluated, the pulmonary manifestations were associated with vascular events and 70% of the patients had interstitial lung disease, which has been previously described in this profile of patients with RA.

Access the study here.