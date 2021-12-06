Repechage, Selection report and reduction of foreigners

The team owners’ meeting will analyze the continuity of the repechage, in a year where the calendar will be modified due to the Qatar 2022 World Cup

In the Board of owners of Liga MX, which is scheduled for December 6, will present the annual report of the Mexican team, the continuity of the repechage in a year in which the calendar tightens for the Qatar World Cup 2022 and the reduction of foreigners for the Apertura 2022.

The priority of the Assembly of Owners is to confirm the calendar for next year, because the World Cup is in December and the Mexican team He still has some friendly matches pending, which could be as many as seven games in the next year. This implies that respecting the continuity of the repechage.

The team owners’ meeting will analyze the continuity of the repechage, in a year where the calendar will be modified due to the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Imago7

The play-off was a measure to help clubs recover income, after the Coronavirus Pandemic, but it extends the championship of the MX League one more week. For Apertura 2022, that could be a problem, because the World Cup starts at the end of November and that implies shortening the competition calendar, which this year ends on December 12.

The Walt Disney Company’s new general entertainment and sports streaming service for adults is launched with a preferential cost of its annual subscription; Combo + also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star + and Disney + available. Subscribe NOW.

In the owners meeting, which will be held virtually, will be Yon de Luisa. The president of the Mexican Soccer Federation will present the annual report of the performance of the Mexican team, as well as the plan for next year, heading to Qatar 2022. There, as already mentioned in previous weeks, full support will be requested for the Tricolor in the World Cup year.

Another topic that will begin to be touched is the reduction of foreigners in Liga MX, because it is contemplated that for the Apertura 2022 it will be reduced to nine players “Not trained in Mexico” in the squad and sit on the court. Some owners have asked for the measure to be reconsidered.

The issue of the Tlaxcala Coyotes will be put on the table, because the club may be left out for the next tournament, because it has financial problems to meet its expenses in 2022.