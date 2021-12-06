Reese Witherspoon: This is how her 22-year-old Ava and 18-year-old Deacon grew up

The actress Reese witherspoon 45 years old is one of the most recognized Hollywood artists although in recent times she has stayed away from the cameras and much more focused on reading and recommending books. She married her colleague, Ryan Phillippe, in 1999 and they had two children as a result of that relationship. They then divorced in 2006 and Reese has another son, 9-year-old Tennessee James, with her current husband Jim Toth, whom she married in 2011.

Reese and her two older children. Source: instagram @reesewitherspoon

Ava philippe She is the eldest daughter of the actress recognized for her role in the film “Legally Blonde”, she is currently 22 years old and is a model. She has a great physical resemblance to her mother and on more than one occasion they have been confused, Reese declared in this regard that “she loves that as it makes her feel very young.”

Ava. Source: instagram @avaphillippe

Ava has been a girlfriend for two years with Owen Mahoney, with whom she met at the University of Berkeley, and together they show off their shared moments on social networks, where the blonde is all the rage. She is the face of important brands and defines herself as a “freelance multimedia artist”.

Deacon. Source: instagram @reesewitherspoon

The other son of the couple, named Deacon, was born in 2003 and also has great features of his father. This year he turned 18 and celebrated as a family, as his divorced parents got together to share the party. Although the young man has not yet defined his future, he is emerging as a model.

Ava and Deacon. Source: instagram @avaphillippe

These days, both Ava What Deacon They are models from the new Ivy Park collection, Beyoncé’s signature. On the web you can see how both garments from the clothing line look with large prints, squares, neon colors but also classic and timeless, with a sporty aesthetic.