reasons to be finalists of the Apertura 2021

Atlas and Lion were the two teams that qualified for the end of Apertura 2021. Both were the most effective in the league and now they will fight for the title. The Esmeraldas were barely champions in the 2020 Guard1anes, while the Foxes have not won a league since the 1950-51 season.

Continuity, defensive solidity and the most fiery player in the league are some of the elements that allowed rojinegros and emeralds to play in the final of Mexican soccer. Imago7

Best league defense

Only one goal was allowed in the final phase. After qualifying directly to the league, since they were second in the general table, the rojinegros continued with good defense and with Camilo Vargas, their goalkeeper, as one of the main figures.

In the regular phase, the Academy was the second best defense and barely conceded 10 goals. That momentum took him to the league and they kept it up in every game, as only Monterrey could score them a goal.

Julio Furch’s scoring moment

The forward played a key role in the tie, as the two goals he scored are the ones that put Atlas in the end. First, he scored against Monterrey in the second leg. This annotation allowed his team to advance, by position in the table, after Rayados reached a goal tie.

Meanwhile, Furch scored the winning goal against Pumas in the first leg. If not for that score, the Academy would have stayed on the road, as they lost the round 0-1, a situation that would have given the Auriazules qualification.

Coaching staff experience

Diego Cocca learned from the sins of the past, from just six months ago when he played his first league with the rojinegros, although he remained in the quarterfinals and could not make the history that he writes today; However, this gave the red-black helmsman an unrivaled apprenticeship, who went from less to more with the team and which gives him his first final in more than 15 years.

Mena with four goals

The offensive might of Lion is clear. Although many times it is not so effective, considering how much they attack, there is something clear, and that is that Ángel Mena is the figure of the attack of those from the Bajío.

The Ecuadorian forward adds four of the six goals that he Lion sum in this final phase. Mena made two against Puebla in the second leg quarter-final game, and the two against Tigres in the second leg, which earned him to qualify for the final.

Support from your hobby

It sounds obvious, but the two games at home they had in this league they won and it was largely thanks to the support they had from their fans, who became player 12 to encourage the players. Puebla was defeated 2-0 and Tigres 2-1, a situation that put them in the game for the title.

Staff with experience in this phase

The Esmeraldas squad undergoes few modifications from tournament to tournament, and this continuity helps the team to have a clear idea of ​​the game and to get used to the big stages. And it is that the last year and a half, this same team, with some exceptions, has been together and were even champions in Guard1anes 2020 when they beat Pumas.

This situation leads them to be a team full of experience in the squad. While his helmsman, Ariel Holan, is new to the MX League, players know how to play these instances.