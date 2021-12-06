Ravens vs. Steelers – Game Report – December 5, 2021

PITTSBURGH (AP) – John Harbaugh went for the win. The gamble was costly for the Baltimore Ravens and it kept the Pittsburgh Steelers in contention for the American Conference Northern Division title.

Pittsburgh beat Baltimore 20-19 on Sunday, stopping a two-point conversion attempt after Lamar Jackson’s touchdown pass to Sammy Watkins put the Ravens within one point with 12 seconds remaining.

Instead of leaning on star kicker Justin Tucker for a near-automatic 35-yard extra point, the Ravens (8-4) went for the knockout. However, tight end Mark Andrews couldn’t keep Jackson’s delivery. The Steelers (6-5-1) recovered the back kick to seal the win.

Pittsburgh ended a three-game winless streak with the 39th fourth-quarter comeback led by Ben Roethlisberger.

The 39-year-old quarterback threw for 236 yards and two touchdowns in the second half to Diontae Johnson, the last of which was a five-yard catch and run 1:48 left that gave the Steelers a 20- lead. 13.

It seemed to be enough.

Jackson led the Ravens on a 60-yard, eight-play drive, the final six yards on a Watkins catch deep in the end zone. The offense stayed on the court for a two-point conversion, opting to play all for all rather than draw after a surprised Pittsburgh called a timeout to reorganize.

The Steelers pressured Jackson – something the defense did for more than three hours – and his rushing pass to Andrews was too early.