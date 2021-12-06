Pumas was just an illusion, a lie in Liguilla: Álvaro Morales

Editorial Mediotiempo

The Cougars battled to the limit looking score one more goal against AtlaI know what the go to the final. The position in the table favored the Rojinegros and therefore they agreed to the next round, a fact that Alvaro Morales think it was obvious, well the University painting ‘was just a lie’.

The ESPN commentator has been characterized by criticize to the equipment when are they eliminated, as was the case of America, so now with the Pumas would not be the exception.

Álvaro Morales destroyed the Pumas

Through a video Alvaro Morales expressed his feelings with Pumas, where he commented that they were an illusion and a lie, for they really went so far because of the circumstances that were presented to them.

“Pumas’s lie is over. This is the reflection of a team that it was just an illusion, that took advantage of the circumstances of bad rivals, that they could have eliminated them but they didn’t, but they faced a team that defends well, that he has a powerful court and a good front ”, Álvaro Morales mentioned.

It has always been a little team. Tiny. Tiny. My child. Historical lie. Neither blue nor gold. With a hobby of contentillo and that never demands. A bad team and without work. Jajajajajajajjajajajajajajajajjajajajajajajajajajajajajajajajajajajajajajajaajjajaja. – Álvaro Morales (@AlvaritoMorales) December 6, 2021

The commenter listed to all ‘bad rivals’ that Pumas faced and they took them to the league, highlighting that it was not on their own merits to be in the Semifinals.

“It was not Juarez to which they added many minutes and they score the goal at minute 5, it was not Tijuana the worst team of the tournament, it was not Cruz Azul in ‘Cruzazuleada’ mode, it was not Toluca with 9 games without winning or the America, which was arriving 4 games without knowing the victory. They say that Pumas does not have a husband or wife, but he does not have a job either. The historical lie called Pumas ended”, He sentenced.

Pumas will break ranks to leave a few days of holidays after elimination before the Atlas, while the Rojinegros they will live the most important week of the last decades, when they play against León for the title.