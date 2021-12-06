Pumas arrived between rocks and attacks at the Jalisco Stadium

The Pumas they did not have the best of luck prior to the second leg of the semifinals against Atlas upon arrival at the Jalisco Stadium. The truck of the University Club arrived before the local team and ran into the hallway of the red and black hobby, who was waiting for his team in one of the streets surrounding the building.

The auriazules were received with insults, rocks and blows that hit the bus, which suffered some damage. The situation worsened when the truck could not turn around immediately to enter the door that belonged to it and got “stuck” in the crowd that did not stop insulting them and throwing drinks at it.

Today the Jalisco Stadium It will be full for the confrontation against the capital. Tickets are sold out and the Academy fans dream of returning to a final after 22 years.

THE FAITHFUL OVERFLOWS IN PASSION

They know there is no tomorrow. More than 49 thousand souls support without ceasing. Red and black colors fill the streets surrounding the Monumental Jalisco Stadium. The caravan orchestrated by the animation group known as Bar 51 by Calzada Independencia It was the beginning of the excitement upon arrival at the property that will host the return match of the Semifinal between Atlas and Pumas.

The red-black community eagerly awaits the opening whistle, but before they took over the streets Mount carmel, Monte Casino, the road and the esplanade of the stadium, there was not a single one who did not proudly wear the shirt with red and black colors.

The arrival of the buses marked a contrast, while the truck of the Pumas was received with insults and mentions, that of Atlas He did it surrounded by his people, his fans eager for joys.

That is why the flares, the chants and the shouts were immediate, all in order to show support and harangue their people. Inside the stage everything was ready, the color, the emotion, the nerves and the songs were present and in unison, thousands of fans who never stop supporting.