Puebla Group expresses solidarity with Colombian leaders | News

The Puebla Group on Sunday expressed its solidarity with Colombian opposition politicians, social leaders and journalists who were threatened with death by the paramilitary group called Águilas Negras.

ALSO READ: Piedad Córdoba denounces persecution against Colombian opposition

In a message published on its official Twitter social network account, the group made up of dozens of former presidents and political leaders from Latin America and the Caribbean expressed its solidarity with Congresswoman María José Pizarro and Senator Iván Cepeda Castro, among others.

“We reject and condemn (the) threats of the Black Eagles. We demand guarantees for his life, his legislative exercise and participation in the electoral race. The international community is awaiting the guarantee of their rights ”, underlined the Puebla Group.

We solidarity with @PizarroMariaJo and @IvanCepedaCast. We reject and condemn threats from the Aguilas Negras. We demand guarantees for his life, his legislative exercise and participation in the electoral race. The international community is pending the guarantee of its rights https://t.co/SG9xjP0d1Q – Puebla Group (@ProgresaLatam)

December 5, 2021





Pizarro Rodríguez denounced last Saturday that both she and her colleagues from the Pacto Histórico political coalition received death threats.

“The new pamphlet includes my name and that of my colleagues from the Historical Pact,” he said and mentioned, among others, the names of Cepeda Castro, Senator Gustavo Petro, Alirio Uribe and Gloria Flórez, as well as others belonging to various political parties. and social organizations.

According to a recent poll carried out by the firm Invamer, the Pacto Histórico coalition, which plans to nominate Petro as presidential candidate, would win the 2022 general elections.