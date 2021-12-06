Producer of Super Mario movie defends Chris Pratt from criticism

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram

Many Nintendo fans are excited about the movie Super Mario Bros., but the reality is that there are also players concerned about some details of the production. The project received several criticisms due to its cast, especially since Chris Pratt was chosen to give life to Mario.

The actor is excited about this opportunity and stated that it is a dream come true. However, some of the fans of the franchise are not entirely convinced about his role and the choice for such an important character.

Chris Meledandri, producer of the film, decided to speak on the subject due to criticism and comments from fans. The creative asked to have confidence in Pratt, because he will do a great job. On the other hand, he revealed that Mario will not have a strong Italian accent in the film as many imagine.

Meledandri knows that not everyone is satisfied with the choice of Chris Pratt to play Mario, as many believe that an Italian actor should be the one who brings the iconic Nintendo character to life.

The producer said that Pratt is doing an incredible job for the film, so fans have no reason to be concerned. Also, he was excited that people can finally hear Mario’s voice soon.

“All I can say is that the voice he’s doing for us and Mario is phenomenal. Yeah, I can’t wait for people to hear it, ”Meledandri said.

On the other hand, he claimed to fully understand the criticism for the absence of an Italian actor to star in Mario. However, he made it clear that the character will not have a strong Italian accent in the film. So this topic shouldn’t be a problem for fans.

Unfortunately, he did not share any more details about the production or an estimated date to see his first trailer. So we will have to be patient to finally hear Chris Pratt in his role as Mario.

We remind you that other renowned actors will also be part of the film, among them are Anya Taylor-Joy (Peach), Jack Black (Bowser), Seth Rogen (Donkey Kong), Charlie Day (Luigi), among others. In addition, Charles Martinet, the official voice of Mario, will have several special cameos.

The movie of Super Mario Bros. It will debut on December 21, 2022. Look for more news about the franchise at this link.

