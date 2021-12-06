Princess Charlotte is a true fan of Shakira

!Shakira has a fan of royalty! The Colombian singer reacted like this when she found out that the princess charlotte, the daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, loves their song Waka Waka. “I’m so glad you like my music, Princess Charlotte❣️,” Shakira wrote on her account Twitter.

© Grosby Group Prince Wiliam shared that one of Shakira’s songs that his children love is ‘Waka Waka’

Prince William made this confession about his six-year-old daughter and her favorite song during his participation in a special episode of Apple Fitness + ‘s Time to walk. The Duke revealed that “most mornings are a massive fight” between his six-year-old daughter and his eldest son, Prince George, “between which song we will play in the morning.”

“And I have to, now, basically prioritize that one day someone does this one, and another day it’s someone else’s turn. So George gets his go, then Charlotte gets her go. Such is the commotion that is made by music “, he indicated, according to what was reported by People.

William added that “one of the songs that kids love right now is Shakira, Waka Waka. “There are a lot of hip movements. There are many costumes, “he added. “Charlotte, in particular, runs around the kitchen with her dresses and her ballet things and everything.”