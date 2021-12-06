Potterheads! The Harry Potter cast reunion trailer is here

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint paused in their lives to celebrate that 20 years ago a new era began, the era of Harry Potter.

It all started with the announcement of the meeting of the original actors to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the franchise that gave new meaning to magic stories, reading and other possible universes. Today the expectation is materialized in the first advance.

“Hogwarts welcome back alumni“(Hogwarts welcomes its former students back”) reads on the first page of a newspaper, as well as a letter, very much in the style of those that students of the magic school received, addressed to Robbie Coltrane, nothing more and nothing less than who plays Hagrid; and another by the name of Matthew Lewis, who plays the brave Neville Longbottom.

The images of what will be Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return To Hogwarts special on HBO Max, whose premiere date is January 1, 2022, also shows the train that departs from platform 9 ¾, heading to Hogwarts.

The wait is spiced up with the hope of seeing again reunited Harry, Hermione and Ron, who have not made a public appearance together since the premiere of the last film. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows II, in July 2011; although other names appear in the credits such as Helena Bonham Carter, Gary Oldman and Tom Felton.