Plot, Netflix release date, cast

(This article contains spoilers for open end of Tyler rake, Netflix’s ‘blockbuster’ starring Chris Hemsworth.)

To Tyler Rake, Chris Hemsworth’s character, It happens the same, but exactly the same, as the Schrodinger’s cat: after a while, before opening the box it is dead and alive at the same time, there is a 50% probability, only instead of a radioactive particle in its case is a bullet. After fulfilling his mission, to successfully get young Ovi out of Dhaka (after killing 183 people, Netflix has let us know), to save a child who is not to blame for the sins of his father, in a parallel with his own son, with his own story, Tyler Rake reaches peace. The character is redeemed. At the last moment, on that bridge over troubled waters, it seems that he too is going to be saved, not only spiritually, but also physically. By sacrificing his life to save Ovi, he finds peace after years of torment over that heartbreaking loss. The end. But then in a final scene Ovi is swimming in a pool and emerging from the water, there is a figure reminiscent of Tyler Rake. Is it Tyler Rake? After all of the above, it doesn’t make sense, but what if? The ending is open on purpose, as they have recognized after the premiere of the film on Netflix, both its director, Sam Hargrave, as the brothers Russo Joe and Anthony, screenwriter and producer, respectively, and the actor who gives life to Rake, Hemsworth himself. In the script, Tyler Rake clearly died, it all made sense, but when doing pre-premiere passes to gauge the audience’s reaction, they didn’t like him, they wanted more from Tyler Rake, and for that they couldn’t kill him, they had to leave a door open to one (or more) sequels. Netflix has confirmed that it has given the sequel the green light, that Joe Russo has already sat down to write it, and here we are. Because having a sequel, does that mean Tyler Rake survives? How do you survive when your carotid bursts? Or rather: Why do you survive? Because if Tyler Rake has redeemed himself, is he going to keep doing what he was doing until now? Does he still have the urge to put his life in danger to die without having to pull the trigger? In the end, does the character only know how to keep doing the same thing over and over again?

Before the overwhelming, undeniable success of Tyler Rake was known, along with The Hole, the film with the largest number of viewers and the greatest impact since universal confinement began, the Russos assured that in the event that there was a second part of Tyler Rake, this is not to say that it was set in the future, which could very well be a prequel to Tyler Rake. That this was the final episode of Tyler Rake, his Endgame. And also that I could move on with other characters (Ovi, maybe? This is what we say and now we develop), in the same way that, hey, I could continue with Chris Hemsworth.

Before knowing if the Hemsworth cat is alive or dead, what does that ending mean? According to Joe Russo himself, who for something is the creator of the character, the author of the original comic (there was no where to get it) and the screenwriter of the film and its sequel, apart from being an open ending that did not limit the possibilities of a sequel, “was only meant to imply hope. Whether real or figment of the child’s imagination, it is an artistic and poetic way of implying that Ovi had a guardian watching over him and that he managed to save his life. future has a chance at a normal life. “

Will Chris Hemsworth reprise as Tyler Rake in the sequel?

Chris Hemsworth, believe it or not, was not so clear to accept the role of Tyler Rake. Yes, they are the Russos, but Hemsworth, as he has told in several interviews, was tired of playing an action hero after Thor (and he still has Thor, Love & Thunder, thor four luca de tena, for friends ). Not that I didn’t want to, it was more like, as the Americans say, meh. But the idea of ​​resuscitating the action movies of the 70s, which the Russos were behind, and the possibility of raising a reflection on value, sacrifice and the need for redemption, made him see reason. I make a point here. When the comic was published, Russo had already started work on the script, and one of the names that was being talked about to play Tyler Rake, although he did not pass a summer transfer, was Dwayne Johnson. The movie would have been very different. Maybe with Jason Momoa … but with Dwayne Johnson? That would have been a movie from the 80s, not a movie from the 70s. Anyway, we continue. The fact is that Hemsworth was convinced by the emotional part. If there is a sequel, goodbye to the emotional part, don’t you think? The way the movie is set, it doesn’t make sense for Hemsworth to follow. So the answer to the question: Could the public follow him on other death-defying missions in other far-flung, exotic (obviously9 dangerous to Westerners) corners of the world? Is yes. But the question is: Does it make sense that resurrect?

Now consider this: When Ovi breaks the surface of the water, he turns to the side of the pool and sees what appears to be Tyler Rake, keeping an eye on him. The image is blurry, but the implication seems clear: Rake has survived and continues to protect Ovi from harm. What if Rake is not physically there, but is some kind of spectral presence, protecting Ovi from the afterlife? Come on, we are talking about fiction. Or maybe it is simply a figment of the child’s imagination. Or maybe it’s just a random guy standing next to a pool. It could be the first scene of the sequel: Ovi, realizing that the fuzzy figure is not Tyler Rake and using the correct answer to start the plot of Tyler Rake 2.

Sam Hargrave, the director of Tyler Rake, whose participation in the sequel is already confirmed, has acknowledged that the ending is deliberately ambiguous. “If you watch the movie and feel that Tyler’s redemption is complete with sacrifice, then you understand the movie in a way, with the boy honoring him through a vision. But if you loved the character and the possibility of his survival makes you happy, then you will see Tyler Rake in that image, “he has repeated in several interviews.

By leaving open the possibility of Rake surviving, of course, the movie also opened the door for a sequel. The Russos have acknowledged that they have obviously always valued the potential of building a franchise around the character of Tyler Rake during the film’s development, but they also insist that the film was not designed with that in mind. Which brings us to see if there can be good movies without Tyler Rake. Because remember that its title in English is Extraction, extraction, and the same goes for Tyler Rake as it is for characters like Nik khan (Golshifteh Farahani) as for a dentist … just kidding … The thing is, the Russos could create an Extraction Cinematic Universe for Netflix. Nik Khan is hot and could very well be a kind of Black Widow. Potential for more stories there is, and not all of them have to revolve around Hemsworth at the present time.

For his part, Hemsworth says that while he likes the idea of ​​the film being a standalone story, he’s open to revisiting the character and his world. So white and bottled.

What storylines are possible for Tyler Rake 2?

Since Hemsworth’s character can survive, since flashbacks can be made, and since the franchise can live without him, the truth is that the possibilities are endless. That the issue will be that an extraction team rescues someone, the thing is clear. That he most likely won’t turn to the comic’s original (absurd) story in which Tyler Rake falls in love with the woman he has to save, is also clear. Be that as it may, the character of Nik Khan will play a key role, whether the film bets on her alone or on her own.

Tyler Rake was supposed to be a tribute to Steve McQueen action movies from the 70s, so Extraction 2 / Tyler Rake 2 could be a tribute to Sigourney Weaver (Alien is from the 70s …). Although everything points to Hemsworth surviving …

Tyler Rake 2 cast

From the original Tyler Rake film, besides Chris Hemsworth, the only actors who have the possibility (and, above all, sense) of repeating are Rudhraksh jaiswal (who plays the character of Ovi Mahajan) and Golshifteh Farahani (Nik khan). That’s assuming the story goes forward, because if it’s flashbacks, Jaiswal is left out of the equation, and dead like Sam Hargrave himself, who plays Tyler Rake’s extraction team sniper, could return. However, it is still too early to speculate.

Tyler Rake 2 Release Date on Netflix

Taking into account that the pre-production of Tyler Rake began in July 2018 and that it was released in April 2020, the logical thing is to expect a premiere in summer 2022. However, the limitations set by the current pandemic, which does not they only delay the production, but also alter other productions in which both the Russo and the rest of the casting- This does not happen like with other Netflix original movies (I’m thinking of all the sequels of the young adult genre) in which it is possible to have a new movie ready in a year. However, with the script completed in early 2021 and filming beginning that same December, we don’t expect things to be delayed. Of course, Hargrave’s message only leaves us with fear for one thing, that they all end up buried in snow …

We expect the sequel to arrive in mid-2022, but if you want to focus the action in a winter or even Christmas atmosphere, you may delay it a bit. At the end of the day, the premiere will not only depend on whether the film is finished, but on the distribution that Netflix wants to make of its great titles for 2022. This will be, for sure, a new bombshell so it will want to give it its space. However, we do not believe that things will go beyond October 2022.

