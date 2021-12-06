PHOTO: The Chinese ‘rover’ Yutu-2 detects a cube-shaped “mysterious cabin” on the horizon of the far side of the Moon

The astromobile is about 80 meters from the find, so it is expected to reach that place in a period of two or three months.

The ‘rover’ Yutu-2, which is part of the Chang’e 4 lunar exploration mission, has detected a cubic formation with the appearance of a “mysterious house” on the far side of our satellite, as can be seen in a broadcast image. last week on WeChat by Our Space, the outreach program of the Chinese National Space Administration.



The space agency recalls that on October 29, the spacecraft woke up from “a sweet dream” to undertake a 36 month expedition by a surface covered with large impact craters, as programmed.

Ah. We have an update from Yutu-2 on the lunar far side, including an image of a cubic shape on the northern horizon ~ 80m away from the rover in Von Kármán crater. Referred to as “神秘 小屋” (“mystery house”), the next 2-3 lunar days will be spent getting closer to check it out. pic.twitter.com/LWPZoWN05I – Andrew Jones (@AJ_FI) December 3, 2021

“Intrusive cube”

When the pilots observed the photographs taken by the Yutu-2 after completing a walk, they discovered in one of them an “intrusive cube” that caught their attention and that they describe as a “mysterious cabin that appeared out of nowhere” outlined on the horizon.

“It is a house built by aliens after a hard landing? Or a pioneering spacecraft from predecessors that explored the Moon? “Continues the post on WeChat, noting that the find is next to a young impact crater.

It also details that the pilots communicated to the scientists the “interesting” discovery, which is located about 80 meters from the current location of the ‘rover’. It is expected that it can cover that distance in two to three months.

What can be?

In the opinion of Andrew Jones, a SpaceNews correspondent who reports on the Asian country’s space program, it is neither an obelisk nor aliens. “It is certainly something to review and it is difficult to discern much in the image”, explained on his official Twitter account.

According to ScienceAlert, it could be a ejected rock after a impact, a phenomenon previously observed on the Moon. If so, it could help the scientific community better understand the composition of our natural satellite.

The Yutu-2 was released on December 7, 2018 and entered lunar orbit five days later, before starring in the first moon landing on the far side of the Moon on January 3, 2019. Together with the Chang’e 4 lander, it resumed its activities a month later, on January 6, 2019. February, after hibernating during the intense cold of the lunar night.

