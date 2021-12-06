People’s Choice Awards 2021: Date, time, nominees and how to see the Red Carpet and the awards live

The voice of the public will be heard this December 7 at the awards ceremony People’s Choice Awards 2021, which will celebrate the best of the world of film, television, music, pop culture and social networks in 40 categories.

Among the stars that stand out this year are names such as Timothée Chalamet, Daniel Craig, Eddie Murphy, Ryan Reynolds, Vin Diesel, Jennifer Hudson, Margot Robbie, Salma Hayek, Scarlett Johansson, Emma Stone, Jason Momoa, Mandy Moore, Selena Gomez, Khloé Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, Bad Bunny, Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes, The Weeknd, Adele, Billie Eilish, Becky G, J Balvin, Maluma, Karol G, Rauw Alejandro, BTS, Kylie Jenner, Demi Lovato, among many others .

This year there will also be a representative from Chile in the category “Latino Influencer of the Year”. It is about the former Miss Chile, Daniela Nicolás, who will compete with names such as Kunno (Mexico), Alex Tienda (Mexico), Calle y Poché (Colombia), Sebastián Villalobos Sebas (Colombia), Daniela Nicolás (Chile), Santi Maratea (Argentina), Carolina Dementiev (Panama), and Karina Ramos (Costa Rica).

When and how to watch the People’s Choice Awards 2021 live?

The awards People’s Choice Awards 2021 will air exclusively on December 7 from 19 hours through AND! Entertainment from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.

AND! FRONT ROW PEOPLE´S CHOICE AWARDS VIA Youtube.com/EonlineLatino / 6:30 PM MEX, 7:30 PM, 9:30 PM ARG.

/ 6:30 PM MEX, 7:30 PM, 9:30 PM ARG. LIVE FROM THE RED CARPET 2021 6PM MEX, 7PM ANDES, 9PM ARG / BRA.

PEOPLE´S CHOICE AWARDS CEREMONY 8PM MEX, 9PM ANDES, 11PM ARG / BRA.

Check out the nominees in the main categories of the People’s Choice Awards 2021

2021 MOVIE

Black widow

Coming to America

F9: The Quick Saga

Dune

No time to die

Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings

Tomorrow’s war

Poison: Let there be slaughter

THE 2021 COMEDY MOVIE

Coming to America

He is all that

Hitman’s wife’s bodyguard

Jungle cruise

Space Jam: a new legacy

Thunder force

Friends on vacation

THE 2021 ACTION MOVIE

Black widow

F9: The Quick Saga

Godzilla vs. Kong

No time to die

Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings

Suicide squad

Tomorrow’s war

Poison: Let there be slaughter

THE DRAMA MOVIE OF 2021

A quiet place, part II

Cruella

Dune

Paternity

Halloween deaths

In the heights

Old

Respect

FAMILY FILM OF 2021

Cinderella

Luca

Raya and the last dragon

The Boss Baby: Family Business

The Mitchells against the machines

Tom and Jerry

Alive

THE MALE MOVIE STAR OF 2021

Chris Pratt, Tomorrow’s War

Daniel Craig, No Time to Die

Dwayne Johnson, jungle cruise

Eddie Murphy, Coming 2 America

John Cena, F9

Ryan Reynolds, Free Guy

Simu Liu, Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings

Vin Diesel, F9

THE FEMALE MOVIE STAR OF 2021

Awkwafina, Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings

Charlize Theron, F9: The Quick Saga

Florence Pugh, Black Widow

Jennifer Hudson, Respect

Leslie Jones, Coming 2 America

Margot Robbie, The Suicide Squad

Salma Hayek, Bodyguard of Hitman’s wife

Scarett Johansson, Black Widow

DRAMA MOVIE STAR OF 2021

Anthony Ramos, In the Heights

Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place, Part II

Emma Stone, Cruella

Jamie Lee Curtis for Halloween Kills

Jason Momoa, Dune

Jennifer Hudson, Respect

Kevin Hart, Parenthood

Timothée Chalamet, Dune

COMEDY MOVIE STAR 2021

Dwayne Johnson, Jungle Cruise

Eddie Murphy, Coming 2 America

Emily Blunt, Jungle Cruise

Leslie Jones, Coming 2 America

Melissa McCarthy, Thunder Force

Octavia Spencer, Thunder Force

Ryan Reynolds, Free Guy

Salma Hayek, Bodyguard of Hitman’s wife

ACTION MOVIE STAR OF 2021

Charlize Theron, F9

Chris Pratt, Tomorrow’s War

Daniel Craig, No Time to Die

Florence Pugh, Black Widow

John Cena, F9

Scarlett Johansson, Black Widow

Simu Liu, Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings

Vin Diesel, F9

SHOW 2021

Cobra Kai

Grey’s Anatomy

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Loki

Saturday night live

The Bachelor

We are

WandaVision

2021 DRAMA SHOW

External banks

9-1-1

Cobra Kai

Grey’s Anatomy

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

The Equalizer

The walking dead

This is Us

REALITY SHOW 2021

90 day fiancé

Single in paradise

Below deck

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

keeping up with the Kardashians

Love and hip hop: Atlanta

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

2021 COMPETITION SHOW

America has talent

American Idol

Dancing with the stars

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Bachelor

High school

The Masked Singer

The voice

COMEDY SHOW 2021

Brooklyn nine nine

Grown up

I have never

Only murders in the building

Saturday night live

Ted lasso

The Upshaws

Young rock

MALE TV STAR OF 2021

Anthony Mackie, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Chase Stokes, Outer Banks

Dwayne Johnson, Young Rock

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Norman Reedus for The Walking Dead

Sterling K. Brown, This is Us

Tom Hiddleston, Loki

FEMALE TV STAR OF 2021

Angela Bassett, 9-1-1

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy

Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision

Mandy Moore, this is us

Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Queen Latifah, The Equalizer

Yara Shahidi, adult

DRAMA TV STAR OF 2021

Norman Reedus for The Walking Dead

Angela Bassett, 9-1-1

Chase Stokes, Outer Banks

Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy

Mandy Moore, this is us

Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Queen Latifah, The Equalizer

Sterling K. Brown, This is Us

COMEDY STAR OF 2021

Andy Samberg, Brooklyn Nine and Nine

Dwayne Johnson, young rock

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Wanda Sykes, The Upshaws

Yara Shahidi, adult

DAY TALK SHOW 2021

Good morning america

Living with Kelly and Ryan

Red table talk

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show

The view

The Wendy Williams Show

THE 2021 NIGHT TALK SHOW

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last week tonight with John Oliver

Late night with Seth Meyers

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

The Late Late Show with James Corden

The Last Show with Stephen Colbert

Tonight’s Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

REALITY SHOW STAR OF 2021

Erica Mena, Love & Hip Hop Atlanta

Joe Amabile, Coltero in Paradise

Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Khloé Kardashian, keeping up with the Kardashians

Kim Kardashian West, keeping up with the Kardashians

Lisa Rinna, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jersey Shore Family Vacation

2021 BINGE WORTHY PROGRAM

Cobra Kai

Loki

External banks

Sex / Life

Squid

Ted lasso

The white lotus

2021 SCI-FI / FANTASY PROGRAM

Loki

Lucifer

La Brea

Shadow and bone

Superman and Lois

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

The flash

WandaVision

MALE ARTIST OF 2021

Bad bunny

Duck

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X

Luke combs

Shawn mendes

The Weeknd

FEMALE ARTIST OF 2021

Adele

Billie eilish

Cardi B

Doja cat

Halsey

Stallion Megan Thee

Olivia rodrigo

Saweetie

GROUP OF 2021

Bts

Coldplay

Dan + Shay

Imagine dragons

Hermanos Jonas

Maroon 5

Migos

21 pilots

SONG OF 2021

“Butter”, BTS

“Bad Habits,” Ed Sheeran

“Easy for me,” Adele

“Good 4 u”, Olivia Rodrigo

“MONTERO (Call me by your name)”, Lil Nas X

“Peaches”, feat of Justin Bieber. Daniel Caesar and Giveon

STAY, The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber

“Up”, Cardi B

2021 ALBUM

Certified lover, Drake

Culture III, Migos

Happier than ever, Billie Eilish

Justice, Justin Bieber

MONTERO, Lil Nas X

Planet Ella, Doja Cat

Agrio, Olivia Rodrigo

LATIN ARTIST OF 2021

Anuel AA

Bad bunny

Becky G

Daddy yankee

J Balvin

KAROL G

Maluma

Natti Natasha

NEW ARTIST OF 2021

24k gold

Bella poarch

Hit

Olivia rodrigo

Alexander Rauw

Tate mcrae

The LAROI boy

MUSICAL VIDEO OF 2021

“Butter”, BTS

“Easy for me,” Adele

“Good 4 u”, Olivia Rodrigo

“LOCATION”, KAROL G, Anuel AA, J Balvin

“MONTERO (Call me by your name)”, Lil Nas X

“My universe”, Coldplay X BTS

“Peaches”, feat of Justin Bieber. Daniel Caesar and Giveon

STAY, The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber

2021 COLLABORATION

“Best friend” feat of Saweetie. Doja cat

“INDUSTRY BABY”, Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow

“Kiss me more”, Doja Cat feat. SZA

“Leave The Door Open”, Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak)

“Peaches”, feat of Justin Bieber. Daniel Caesar and Giveon

STAY, The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber

“Way 2 Sexy”, feat of Drake. Future and young bully

“You’re right”, Doja Cat & The Weeknd

SOCIAL STAR OF 2021

Addison rae

Britney Spears

Charli D’Amelio

Dwayne johnson

Justin Bieber

Kim kardashian west

Kylie jenner

Lil Nas X

THE 2021 POP SPECIAL