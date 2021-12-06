People’s Choice Awards 2021: Date, time, nominees and how to see the Red Carpet and the awards live

The voice of the public will be heard this December 7 at the awards ceremony People’s Choice Awards 2021, which will celebrate the best of the world of film, television, music, pop culture and social networks in 40 categories.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker