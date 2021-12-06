People’s Choice Awards 2021: Date, time, nominees and how to see the Red Carpet and the awards live
The voice of the public will be heard this December 7 at the awards ceremony People’s Choice Awards 2021, which will celebrate the best of the world of film, television, music, pop culture and social networks in 40 categories.
Among the stars that stand out this year are names such as Timothée Chalamet, Daniel Craig, Eddie Murphy, Ryan Reynolds, Vin Diesel, Jennifer Hudson, Margot Robbie, Salma Hayek, Scarlett Johansson, Emma Stone, Jason Momoa, Mandy Moore, Selena Gomez, Khloé Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, Bad Bunny, Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes, The Weeknd, Adele, Billie Eilish, Becky G, J Balvin, Maluma, Karol G, Rauw Alejandro, BTS, Kylie Jenner, Demi Lovato, among many others .
This year there will also be a representative from Chile in the category “Latino Influencer of the Year”. It is about the former Miss Chile, Daniela Nicolás, who will compete with names such as Kunno (Mexico), Alex Tienda (Mexico), Calle y Poché (Colombia), Sebastián Villalobos Sebas (Colombia), Daniela Nicolás (Chile), Santi Maratea (Argentina), Carolina Dementiev (Panama), and Karina Ramos (Costa Rica).
When and how to watch the People’s Choice Awards 2021 live?
The awards People’s Choice Awards 2021 will air exclusively on December 7 from 19 hours through AND! Entertainment from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.
- AND! FRONT ROW PEOPLE´S CHOICE AWARDS VIA Youtube.com/EonlineLatino / 6:30 PM MEX, 7:30 PM, 9:30 PM ARG.
- LIVE FROM THE RED CARPET 2021 6PM MEX, 7PM ANDES, 9PM ARG / BRA.
- PEOPLE´S CHOICE AWARDS CEREMONY 8PM MEX, 9PM ANDES, 11PM ARG / BRA.
Check out the nominees in the main categories of the People’s Choice Awards 2021
2021 MOVIE
- Black widow
- Coming to America
- F9: The Quick Saga
- Dune
- No time to die
- Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings
- Tomorrow’s war
- Poison: Let there be slaughter
THE 2021 COMEDY MOVIE
- Coming to America
- He is all that
- Hitman’s wife’s bodyguard
- Jungle cruise
- Space Jam: a new legacy
- Thunder force
- Friends on vacation
THE 2021 ACTION MOVIE
- Black widow
- F9: The Quick Saga
- Godzilla vs. Kong
- No time to die
- Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings
- Suicide squad
- Tomorrow’s war
- Poison: Let there be slaughter
THE DRAMA MOVIE OF 2021
- A quiet place, part II
- Cruella
- Dune
- Paternity
- Halloween deaths
- In the heights
- Old
- Respect
FAMILY FILM OF 2021
- Cinderella
- Luca
- Raya and the last dragon
- The Boss Baby: Family Business
- The Mitchells against the machines
- Tom and Jerry
- Alive
THE MALE MOVIE STAR OF 2021
- Chris Pratt, Tomorrow’s War
- Daniel Craig, No Time to Die
- Dwayne Johnson, jungle cruise
- Eddie Murphy, Coming 2 America
- John Cena, F9
- Ryan Reynolds, Free Guy
- Simu Liu, Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings
- Vin Diesel, F9
THE FEMALE MOVIE STAR OF 2021
- Awkwafina, Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings
- Charlize Theron, F9: The Quick Saga
- Florence Pugh, Black Widow
- Jennifer Hudson, Respect
- Leslie Jones, Coming 2 America
- Margot Robbie, The Suicide Squad
- Salma Hayek, Bodyguard of Hitman’s wife
- Scarett Johansson, Black Widow
DRAMA MOVIE STAR OF 2021
- Anthony Ramos, In the Heights
- Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place, Part II
- Emma Stone, Cruella
- Jamie Lee Curtis for Halloween Kills
- Jason Momoa, Dune
- Jennifer Hudson, Respect
- Kevin Hart, Parenthood
- Timothée Chalamet, Dune
COMEDY MOVIE STAR 2021
- Dwayne Johnson, Jungle Cruise
- Eddie Murphy, Coming 2 America
- Emily Blunt, Jungle Cruise
- Leslie Jones, Coming 2 America
- Melissa McCarthy, Thunder Force
- Octavia Spencer, Thunder Force
- Ryan Reynolds, Free Guy
- Salma Hayek, Bodyguard of Hitman’s wife
ACTION MOVIE STAR OF 2021
- Charlize Theron, F9
- Chris Pratt, Tomorrow’s War
- Daniel Craig, No Time to Die
- Florence Pugh, Black Widow
- John Cena, F9
- Scarlett Johansson, Black Widow
- Simu Liu, Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings
- Vin Diesel, F9
SHOW 2021
- Cobra Kai
- Grey’s Anatomy
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
- Loki
- Saturday night live
- The Bachelor
- We are
WandaVision
2021 DRAMA SHOW
- External banks
- 9-1-1
- Cobra Kai
- Grey’s Anatomy
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
- The Equalizer
- The walking dead
This is Us
REALITY SHOW 2021
- 90 day fiancé
- Single in paradise
- Below deck
- Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
- keeping up with the Kardashians
- Love and hip hop: Atlanta
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
- The Real Housewives of Atlanta
2021 COMPETITION SHOW
- America has talent
- American Idol
- Dancing with the stars
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- The Bachelor
- High school
- The Masked Singer
- The voice
COMEDY SHOW 2021
- Brooklyn nine nine
- Grown up
- I have never
- Only murders in the building
- Saturday night live
- Ted lasso
- The Upshaws
- Young rock
MALE TV STAR OF 2021
- Anthony Mackie, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
- Chase Stokes, Outer Banks
- Dwayne Johnson, Young Rock
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
- Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
- Norman Reedus for The Walking Dead
- Sterling K. Brown, This is Us
- Tom Hiddleston, Loki
FEMALE TV STAR OF 2021
- Angela Bassett, 9-1-1
- Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
- Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy
- Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision
- Mandy Moore, this is us
- Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
- Queen Latifah, The Equalizer
- Yara Shahidi, adult
DRAMA TV STAR OF 2021
- Norman Reedus for The Walking Dead
- Angela Bassett, 9-1-1
- Chase Stokes, Outer Banks
- Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy
- Mandy Moore, this is us
- Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
- Queen Latifah, The Equalizer
- Sterling K. Brown, This is Us
COMEDY STAR OF 2021
- Andy Samberg, Brooklyn Nine and Nine
- Dwayne Johnson, young rock
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
- Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
- Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Wanda Sykes, The Upshaws
- Yara Shahidi, adult
DAY TALK SHOW 2021
- Good morning america
- Living with Kelly and Ryan
- Red table talk
- The Ellen DeGeneres Show
- The Kelly Clarkson Show
- The view
- The Wendy Williams Show
THE 2021 NIGHT TALK SHOW
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- Last week tonight with John Oliver
- Late night with Seth Meyers
- The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
- The Late Late Show with James Corden
- The Last Show with Stephen Colbert
- Tonight’s Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
REALITY SHOW STAR OF 2021
- Erica Mena, Love & Hip Hop Atlanta
- Joe Amabile, Coltero in Paradise
- Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta
- Khloé Kardashian, keeping up with the Kardashians
- Kim Kardashian West, keeping up with the Kardashians
- Lisa Rinna, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
- Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Jersey Shore Family Vacation
- Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jersey Shore Family Vacation
2021 BINGE WORTHY PROGRAM
- Cobra Kai
- Loki
- External banks
- Sex / Life
- Squid
- Ted lasso
- The white lotus
2021 SCI-FI / FANTASY PROGRAM
- Loki
- Lucifer
- La Brea
- Shadow and bone
- Superman and Lois
- The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
- The flash
- WandaVision
MALE ARTIST OF 2021
- Bad bunny
- Duck
- Ed Sheeran
- Justin Bieber
- Lil Nas X
- Luke combs
- Shawn mendes
- The Weeknd
FEMALE ARTIST OF 2021
- Adele
- Billie eilish
- Cardi B
- Doja cat
- Halsey
- Stallion Megan Thee
- Olivia rodrigo
Saweetie
GROUP OF 2021
- Bts
- Coldplay
- Dan + Shay
- Imagine dragons
- Hermanos Jonas
- Maroon 5
- Migos
- 21 pilots
SONG OF 2021
- “Butter”, BTS
- “Bad Habits,” Ed Sheeran
- “Easy for me,” Adele
- “Good 4 u”, Olivia Rodrigo
- “MONTERO (Call me by your name)”, Lil Nas X
- “Peaches”, feat of Justin Bieber. Daniel Caesar and Giveon
- STAY, The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber
- “Up”, Cardi B
2021 ALBUM
- Certified lover, Drake
- Culture III, Migos
- Happier than ever, Billie Eilish
- Justice, Justin Bieber
- MONTERO, Lil Nas X
- Planet Ella, Doja Cat
- Agrio, Olivia Rodrigo
LATIN ARTIST OF 2021
- Anuel AA
- Bad bunny
- Becky G
- Daddy yankee
- J Balvin
- KAROL G
- Maluma
- Natti Natasha
NEW ARTIST OF 2021
- 24k gold
- Bella poarch
- Hit
- Olivia rodrigo
- Alexander Rauw
- Tate mcrae
- The LAROI boy
MUSICAL VIDEO OF 2021
- “Butter”, BTS
- “Easy for me,” Adele
- “Good 4 u”, Olivia Rodrigo
- “LOCATION”, KAROL G, Anuel AA, J Balvin
- “MONTERO (Call me by your name)”, Lil Nas X
- “My universe”, Coldplay X BTS
- “Peaches”, feat of Justin Bieber. Daniel Caesar and Giveon
- STAY, The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber
2021 COLLABORATION
- “Best friend” feat of Saweetie. Doja cat
- “INDUSTRY BABY”, Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow
- “Kiss me more”, Doja Cat feat. SZA
- “Leave The Door Open”, Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak)
- “Peaches”, feat of Justin Bieber. Daniel Caesar and Giveon
- STAY, The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber
- “Way 2 Sexy”, feat of Drake. Future and young bully
- “You’re right”, Doja Cat & The Weeknd
SOCIAL STAR OF 2021
- Addison rae
- Britney Spears
- Charli D’Amelio
- Dwayne johnson
- Justin Bieber
- Kim kardashian west
- Kylie jenner
- Lil Nas X
THE 2021 POP SPECIAL
- Billie Eilish: the world a bit fuzzy
- Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil
- Friends: The Reunion – The One Where You Get Back Together
- Justin Bieber: Our World
- Highlights of the Olympics with Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg
- Oprah with Meghan and Harry
- P! Nk: All I know so far
- Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 3