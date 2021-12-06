People’s Choice Award 2021 will award 40 categories this Tuesday, December 7 – Prensa Libre

Timothée Chalamet, Daniel Craig, Eddie Murphy, Ryan Reynolds, Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, Jennifer Hudson, Margot Robbie, Salma Hayek, Scarlett Johansson, Emily Blunt, Emma Stone, Jason Momoa, Mandy Moore, Selena Gomez, Khloé Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, Ted Lasso, Bad Bunny, Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes, The Weeknd, Adele, Billie Eilish, Becky G, J Balvin, Maluma, Karol G, Rauw Alejandro, BTS, Kylie Jenner, Demi Lovato, among many other great stars are some of the great nominees.

In Santa Monica, California, USA, the ceremony will take place in which Latin America occupies an important place with the nominations for ¨Latino Influencer of the Year¨, in which Kunno (Mexico), Alex Tienda (Mexico), Calle and Poché (Colombia), Sebastián Villalobos ¨Sebas (Colombia), Daniela Nicolás (Chile), Santi Maratea (Argentina), Carolina Dementiev (Panama), and Karina Ramos (Costa Rica).

As a grand prelude, coverage will begin with a special E! Front Row People’s Choice Awards LIVE through Youtube.com/EonlineLatino / Facebook / Eonlinelatino hosted by Mexican presenters Carla Medina and Roberto Carlo in a round table conversation with great guest stars.

David Allegre, one of the most relevant voices of the LGBT community in Mexico; the Mexican comedian Jezzzini, the tiktoker Rojstar, and the actress Nashla Aguilar better known as Nashiroll, who will share with the audience all their opinions regarding the current great moment of pop culture, television, fashion, and cinema and will announce to the great winner of the new category “Latino Influencer of the Year”

AND! Entertainment will broadcast live and exclusively for all of Latin America. The coverage of the red carpet will be broadcast from 6 pm. The awards gala will begin at 8:00 p.m. (Guatemala time).

Honorary People’s Choice Awards 2021