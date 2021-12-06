Party in Argentina is suspended due to firearm detonations

Argentina.- Once again, violence stains the world football. This occasion was presented on the field of Hurricane Las Heras of soccer in Argentina where a fan entered the stadium with a firearm who fired during the match and where unfortunately the coach of Ferro General, Mauricio Romero was injured by a bullet.

The 33rd minute of the second half was played where Hurricane was winning the game 3-1, suddenly from the stands madness was unleashed when a fan took out his firearm and began to shoot at the field which made players and referees will run for their lives and take refuge in the locker room of the stadium.

According to the reports from Argentina there was one injured and he is the coach of Ferro de Pico, Mauricio Romero Former Liga MX player with Monarcas and Puebla dome teams who was shot in one of his arms but who after being treated have said that he remains stable. The rest of the personnel, both players and referees, are out of danger.

Moment in which the first shots were heard in the field | Photo: Capture

At the moment it is unknown if there are people arrested or what happened to the subject who fired his weapon. The police still do not have a report on why they took action. It is speculated that it would have to do with the result of the match where Hurricane was taking the game that brought him closer to the fight for the Promotion but at the moment there is no official version.

The game is suspended, they had just over 15 minutes to finish officially and everything would be left to the decision of the organization to know if it is convenient for the rest of the duel to be played, also taking into account that the score is very heavy for to be able to go back in a very short time.

DT Mauricio Romero, former Liga MX player | Photo: Capture

Regarding the organizations, they have not been present with any statement such as the Professional Soccer League or the AFA itself. His response could be expected once the motives for the attack are revealed.