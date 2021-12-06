“Nose fracture, and seven points”

The Pumas forward published a photograph where he exposes the wound and the seven stitches he received due to the elbow that Anderson Santamaría gave him

Juan Dinenno, footballer of Pumas, shared on social networks a photograph of his face after Anderson Santamaría’s elbow, where he also reported that it left him with a fractured nose, in addition to seven stitches in the wound.

“Nose fracture, and 7 points. I’m fine, proud of this team. First of all, I apologize to the Atlas player, as I did personally when making sure he was okay. Thank you all for the messages of support, thanks to my colleagues they are unique ”, he wrote on his Twitter.

Juan Ignacio Dinenno ended the game with a plug in his nose so that no more blood would come out ESPN

Prior to this message, the Argentine had published a photo before the wound was stitched up on his Instagram, where he showed his inflamed nose and still bloody. “Follow Follow … We … The illusion”, expressed the attacker in his Instagram stories.

Moments after the scorer of Pumas Uploaded the photograph, the attacker’s wife also expressed her annoyance towards the arbitration decisions, which was led by Jorge Antonio Pérez Durán.

“They break your nose with an elbow inside the area and it is not a penalty. There is no card. There is nothing. But you throw a Chilean with your back to the goal and accidentally hit a colleague and they expel you … Disguise a little. It shows. too”.

Dinenno He was in charge of opening the scoring at the Jalisco Stadium at 75 ‘, bringing the aggregate 1-1. The controversial play reached the 82nd minute, at which point Alan Mozo sent a cross to the far post, an area in which the Argentine attacker was hit by Anderson Santamaría’s elbow.

The forward of Pumas He was left lying on the grass before a strong hemorrhage, which was treated by the medical team of the auriazules. Dinenno, with his face full of blood, he left the field of play and minutes later he returned with a patch to be able to stay in the game.

The Argentine returned to the field, but in the added time he was expelled by Jorge Antonio Pérez Durán, after he tried to make a Chilean, but ended up hitting the face of Jesús Angulo, an action that ended the hopes of Pumas in the Apertura 2021.