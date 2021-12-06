No Xiaomi 12 series model with camera behind the screen

After the debut of the selfie cameras under the screen that took place with the Xiaomi Mix 4 series, some rumors suggested that for the first time at least one of the higher-end models of the Xiaomi 12 range could incorporate it for the first time.

However, at least this year Xiaomi will put this technology aside for this series of smartphones. For the moment, only the Xiaomi Mix and Xiaomi Fold will be the models that will make use of this technology.

According to the Asian outlet Digital Chat Station, All the models that Xiaomi has developed for the Xiaomi 12 range will maintain similar lines and design. Both in its rear and in the front there would be no significant differences.

Initially Xiaomi will present three models, the Xiaomi 12, 12X and 12 Pro. Models that would arrive, at least the first two, on December 28. In addition, MIUI 13 could come from the hand of these terminals that will be the first to incorporate the latest software developed by the company from the factory.

