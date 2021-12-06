Nicole Kidman’s best kept secret on ‘Moulin Rouge!’

This year Moulin Rouge! It will be no less than twenty years since that theatrical release that left us stunned, speechless and in love with the most bizarre, original and romantic musical of the 21st century. A film that, in my case, I have seen countless times (I had a time of absolute obsession) and still It wasn’t until very recently that I discovered her best kept secret.

I had him in front of my nose – his eyes rather – a score of times, being completely deceived. And I don’t think I was the only delusional …

Moulin Rouge promotional poster! (Twentieth Century Studios)

In this modern classic, which you can currently find on Disney +, Nicole Kidman She gave her chest C like a courtesan from the famous Parisian brothel, singing, dancing and seducing with her blue eyes and red hair. All her scenes were done by herself, from the dances to the voice, training the choreography and practicing for two weeks to get on the trapeze of her presentation sequence – when she pays tribute to Marilyn Monroe with the song Diamonds are a girl’s best friend– and even broke his ribs for indulging in both dances and corsets.

What I’m trying to say is that everything in his performance was the result of his talent and natural dedication… except for one detail in particular.

Having followed his career from his earliest films, such as Total calm, days of thunder or A very distant horizon, where she wore her natural red curls (lightening them little by little for each production), I would have sworn that red hair from Moulin Rouge!it was his natural but smoothed. With a darker tint without a doubt, but hers is natural. After all you can see a partition on the left side that makes us believe the trick.

But no. Nicole Kidman here also wears a wig.

And I also say because decades ago Australian actress has turned wigs into her own supporting character. What’s more, I would swear that Eyes Wide Shut he was the last character he did without fake hair.

Basically Nicole is the queen of Hollywood wigs. No character has been filming in years without wearing one, causing a true viral phenomenon every time a new hair is released, in a series or movie, which is very obvious or somewhat ridiculous. It was what happened to the gray rat nest that he carried in Destroyer, Celeste’s fictional bangs in Bit Little Lies without even a credible parting in the center of the mane (it was one of the most plastic wigs we’ve seen him wear thus far), the puffy hairstyle of Deleted identity or the sloppy look of Lion.Even the ideal blonde hair that she wears in The perfect women, Australia or Grace of Monaco They are not the result of hours of work in the hairdressing chair. They are also wig.

Nicole Kidman and Meryl Streep in the second season of Big Little Lies (courtesy of HBO)

In his case, the wigs are part of his artistic transformation, just as Meryl Streep wears the glasses and Brad Pitt chews on stage. Recently, he even tried to fool us into believing that he had returned to wearing his original reddish-curled hair in the HBO series, The Undoing. But it was also a wig. The viral rage for that enviable mane was of such magnitude that she even laughed at herself by posting a meme on Instagram.

But going back to Moulin Rouge! It is true that that bright, red and perfect hair that she wears in Baz Luhrmann’s musical could have aroused our suspicions, but we must bear in mind that in 2001 Nicole had not yet adopted the custom of wigs as she did for the next twenty years. We were still virgin viewers of her new trend and having met her with her wild red hair the previous decade made us believe that she was simply back to her natural color.

But no. Nicole wears a perfect wig throughout the footage. So perfect that many of us didn’t even notice. And in case there were any doubts, you can see in this video of the shoot her natural hair during rehearsals – finer, almost blonde and with less volume – and the moment when the passionate red-haired wig is placed:

Although her natural curls were the film envy of Hollywood throughout the 90s – getting to steal the spotlight on screen from Tom Cruise himself – Nicole told in 1989 to People that he did not have “the kind of hair you can play with in a hairdresser. ” This would have led her to start dyeing and straightening her hair in order to better mold it to her characters, but such stylist abuse would have taken its toll. “I wish I hadn’t ruined my hair by straightening it all the time! ” said to Sunday morning heraldfrom Australia in 2020.

And there you have it. The best kept secret of Moulin Rouge! twenty years later.

