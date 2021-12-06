Nicole Kidman returns to her iconic curly hair and takes us back in time

After her success as the protagonist of the series “Nine Perfect Strangers”, Nicole Kidman has once again surprised us with her iconic natural curly hair that she wore in Days of Thunder. It was at the opening gala night of the Museum of the Film Academy from Los Angeles. In addition, she captivated us clad in a red and orange patterned dress from Roll you with shoes of Giuseppe Zanotti but without a doubt what has most caught our attention is his hair.

Nicole Kidman with her natural curls at the opening ceremony of the Los Angeles Film Academy Museum.GTres Online.

Your stylist, Kylee heath, he uploaded a photo to his Instagram account with a close-up of his curls that undoubtedly show how his natural curls are back. And it is that generally, the actress leaves her curly hair to the natural because on more than one occasion he has stated that he has mistreated them to unsuspected limits and Heath has always told the actress not to ruin her curls and show them off in all their splendor.

Nicole Kidman in a Rodarte dress with opening and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes.GTres Online.

Also, Nicole Kidman has her naturally curly hair that she always styles when she is working or shooting. So when he’s not working, she loves to nourish him deeply with Nourishing Hair Oils from Philip B.

But as it says Gisela Bosque, National Make Up Artist of SephoraTo get those film loops of the actress, it is necessary to take care of it and hydrate it in depth because “one of the characteristics of curly hair is that it is very porous, since each curve, each loop, is a place where it loses hydration. That is why Nothing like, in addition to nourishing it from the inside, using a product that covers the cuticle, seals it, and maintains that hydration inside to maintain the tonicity and shine of the curls “.

