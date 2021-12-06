Nicole Kidman and the multipurpose product for her “good face effect”

Nicole Kidman has a skin porcelain that has always been envied by all, but not only for how soft and smooth it seems, but for its naturalness As the years go by But it has trick And the best thing is that it is much simpler than we imagined.

This trick is found in the makeup. Specifically in the “less is more”. And it is that the actress hardly needs products to put on makeup. In addition to dyeing the eyebrows and eyelashes to avoid having to apply makeup, Nicole bet on a multitasking product, that is, of those that have different functions and thanks to them we can put on makeup in one go. And it is also a classic that should be in any self-respecting bag.

Its about Benetint from Benefit Cosmetics, which is available at Sephora for 36.99 euros. For those who do not know it yet, it is about the dye par excellence of Benefit, which can be applied both in lips as in the cheeks. “I’m a mother so I don’t have a lot of space in my bag, but I always try to have an all-in-one product. I use Benefit Benetint on my lips and cheeks, ” Kidman conceded to Allure.

East dye It is very liquid, which allows it to dry quickly and, in particular, it is not necessary to spread it on the lips, but it dries in just a few seconds in the air. For its part, on the cheeks, it will only be necessary to apply it and then spread it with small touches to maintain the intensity of the dye.

In addition, the dye it sets better, lasts longer because it dries instantly and, for all this, it resists better to the mask, making the makeup keep the result we were looking for with it.

