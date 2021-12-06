Newcastle owner Mohammed bin Salman’s most expensive home in the world

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 06.12.2021





Newcastle, a team that is in relegation places in the Premier league Placing second to last in the table, it is the club with the richest owner in the world, and the one with the most expensive house on the entire planet.

Is about Mohammed bin Salman, who is he Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, he has his incredible mansion in Louveciennes, France, near to Palace of Versailles.

The cost of the house is valued at 270 million euros, a construction madness on the model of seventeenth-century French castles.

This castle, whose original name is Chateau Louis XIV, has its own aquarium; It was built between 2008 and 2011, developed by Emad Khashoggi, nephew of billionaire arms dealer Adnan Khashoggi.

The original 19th century castle was demolished to have 21st century amenities.

It has high technology that the fountains, the sound systems, the lights and the air conditioning are controlled by the iPhone; In addition, it has a transparent underwater camera with sturgeons.

There is the statue of Louis XIV made of Carrara marble, it has 10 suites, a 52 foot high painted vaulted ceiling, a library and a wine cellar; indoor and outdoor swimming pools, private cinema, squash court, two ballrooms and a disco.

Before Mohammed took over this mansion, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West in 2014 had this castle as an option for their wedding, but finally they did it in the Forte Belvedere castle in Florence (Italy).