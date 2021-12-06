Newcastle owner Mohamed Bin Salman’s most expensive home in the world

Editorial Mediotiempo

Newcastle, a team that is in relegation places in the Premier League by placing second to last in the table, is the club with the richest owner in the world, and who has the most expensive home on the entire planet.

This is Mohamed Bin Salman, who is the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, has his incredible mansion in Louveciennes, France, near the Palace of Versailles.

The cost of the house is valued at 270 million euros, a construction madness on the model of seventeenth-century French castles.

This castle, whose original name is Chateau Louis XIV, has its own aquarium; It was built between 2008 and 2011, developed by Emad Khashoggi, nephew of billionaire arms dealer Adnan Khashoggi.

The original 19th century castle was demolished to have 21st century amenities.

It has high technology that the fountains, sound systems, lights and air conditioning are controlled by the iPhone; In addition, it has a transparent underwater camera with sturgeons.

There is the statue of Louis XIV made of Carrara marble, it has 10 suites, a 52 foot high painted vaulted ceiling, a library and a wine cellar; indoor and outdoor swimming pools, private cinema, squash court, two ballrooms and a disco.

Before Mohamed took over this mansion, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West in 2014 had this castle as an option for their wedding, but finally they did it at the Forte Belvedere castle in Florence (Italy).