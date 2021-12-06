New map of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1: all changes and new areas

On Sunday, December 5, 2021, the Season 1 of the Battle Pass from Fortnite Chapter 3. I brought a new island, with new zones and secrets to discover. In this section of our complete guide from Fortnite Battle Royale we show you how he is new map:

Fortnite Chapter 3 – Season 1: this is the new map

The new map of the new island of this new stage of Fortnite Battle Royale is the following:

Fortnite Chapter 3 – Season 1: this is the new map

These are all your new zones:

Abandoned Sawmill

Loving Camp

Canyon Condo

Cholesterol farmhouse

Hot Reels

Chonker Circuit

Creamy Cross

The Daily Bugle

The sanctuary

The Jonesys

Fishing village

Tortuous Tunnels

The first thing that strikes us is the strong presence of snow on this new map: covers more than 50% of the land. We imagine that, as the season progresses, there will be changes on the island, and one of them may be precisely the thaw.

Snow covers much of the new island

Among all the named locations of the new Fortnite Battle Royale island, we highlight two: The Daily Bugle, and The sanctuary.

New area: The Daily Bugle

The Daily Bugle

The Daily Bugle is an urban area. It is a chunk of New York City, which has been transported to the island from Fortnite Battle Royale. It is located in the northeast part of the island. As its name suggests, it contains the daily bugle newspaper, where you work Spider-man/Peter parker. Will we also see JJ Jameson?

In addition, the area is full of cobwebs that the wall-crawler has left behind.

New area: El Santuario

The sanctuary

The Sanctuary is the base of operations for The seven, whose leader is The Foundation. It is located in the eastern part of the island, near the center. In this area we can see a huge statue of The Foundation. It is a military complex with underground bunkers that house all kinds of secrets.