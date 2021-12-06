Netflix: What are the three best Adam Sandler movies to watch this weekend? | Chronicle

With the arrival of weekend streaming platforms have several proposals to watch: movies, series or documentaries are some of them. In the case of Netflix has more than 20 films by Adam Sandler to see.

Not all productions of Sandler They are comedies to cry with laughter, some of them like Click: Losing control causes the occasional tear. On Netflix there are more than 20 titles associated with this American actor, screenwriter and producer and for this weekend service users can take into account the following recommendations.

1. Low blow

It is a film released in 2005, based on the eponymous from 1974, and was directed by Peter Segal, who directed the film of Super agent 86 2008. Low blow is starring Adam Sandler, Chris Rock, James Cromwell, among others.

The quarterback of a very famous American football team from Tennessee Paul Crewe (Sandler) ends up in jail Texas upon being arrested driving drunk.

The mayor of the prison Warden Hazen (Cromwell) orders him Crewe have him put together a soccer team to play against the guards. As soon as he enters he becomes friends with Farrel Caretaker (Rock) better known as “curandero”. Thus begins to recruit the most reckless covictos for the day of the game.

“Low Blow” is an adaptation of a 1974 film.



2. They are like children

Is a comedy film premiered in 2010 and directed by Dennis Dugan, who was also involved in Great dad, Jack and Jill, among other. It is starring Adam Sandler, Kevin James, Chris Rock, Rob Schneider, David Spade, Salma Hayek, Maya Rudolph, among others.

They are like children tells the story of five friends who, due to life circumstances, became estranged, but the death of their basketball coach with whom they won a championship in 1977 brought them back together 30 years later.

This group of friends together with their families will spend a weekend in a house on the lake, where their former coach will mourn and behave like children again.

3. As if it were the first time

Is a romance movie with tints of comedy premiered in 2004. It was directed by Peter segal and has as protagonists Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore, Rob Schneider and Sean Astin.

Henry (Sandler) is a marine biologist living in Hawaii and he does not intend to commit to anyone until one day he meets Lucy (Barrymore), an art teacher, in a cafeteria that the young woman attends for breakfast every morning.

However, what Harry He does not know that she is the girl of his dreams. He has a problem that he does not know about. Lucy every morning he does not remember anything of what happened the day before. Therefore, you must conquer it every day.