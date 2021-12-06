Netflix series: Secrets and details that you did not know about ‘La Casa de Papel’ | Famous
‘La Casa Papel’ came to an end after five seasons, but the Netflix series continues to generate conversation among its followers and there are some secrets that not all fans know.
Nairobi was not part of the series
Interpreted by Alba FloresNairobi was not going to appear in ‘La Casa de Papel’, but the creator of the series wrote the character especially for the actress after working with her on ‘Vis a Vis’.
Flores told in an interview with Oprah Daily that Álex Pina did not think that the character would work within the story, but he changed his mind after meeting the actress, he proposed the offer and she accepted.
500 red suits were made for the fifth season
Costume designer Carlos Diez revealed that 500 red suits were made with eight pieces for each character; only for the last season. However, the design of the costumes has changed throughout the series, so the production had to save costumes from past seasons for flashbacks. Therefore, there is no exact number of how many suits were used in total.
Berlin wasn’t going to get that far
In the behind-the-scenes documentary ‘La Casa de Papel: El Fenómeno’, Pina said that she received pressure from the television network to get rid of Berlin, as she was a character with outdated opinions.
Berlin died in the second season, but it had later appearances and now it will have its own series that will narrate its origin.
Natalie Portman inspired Tokyo
Tokio, played by Úrsula Corberó, became one of the most important characters in the series and has similarities to Mathilda, Natalie Portman’s character in the French film ‘Léon: The Professional’.
The haircut with which Tokio started the series is similar to Mathilda’s, the behavior also has elements of Portman’s character and her relationship with the teacher is similar to a father-daughter dynamic, like that of Léon and Mathilda.
The similarities between Tokio and Mathilda are not by chance. Úrsula Corberó told in an interview with NileFM that before the costume tests she was already thinking about the character of Natalie Portman. When she got to the set, the wall was lined with pictures of Mathilda for inspiration.
There will be a Korean version
After the success of the original series, Netflix will produce a Korean version that will portray the robberies adapted to regions of the Asian country. The actor Park hae-soo, who appeared in ‘The Squid Game’, is one of those confirmed for the new cast.
Itziar Ituño did not want to participate in ‘La Casa de Papel’
Inspector Raquel Murillo and later named Lisboa was played by Itziar Ituño; However, the actress did not want to accept the role because she had just played a similar police role in another series. Ituño changed his mind when reading the script and became one of the key characters throughout ‘La Casa de Papel’.