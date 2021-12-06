Netflix: New Adam McKay comedy “Don’t Look Up” will premiere

Known for tackling – in a comedy tone – crazy and controversial themes or those of notable political charge, the American director Adam McKay returns to the marquees and the small screens with a new film, Don’t look up (Don’t look up, 2021). which will be released in theaters in the United States on December 10 and on the Netflix platform (which is also the production company) on December 24.

Black mood

The film, which shows us two characters belonging to the scientific community – an astronomer and his student – and, as the actor Leonardo DiCaprio indicated in a press appointment, how both “become politicized when discovering a meteor

that will impact the Earth in eight months and they must decide how they will face the situation ”.

In a dark comedy tone, the film explores –explains the actor– “the discomfort of the scientific community” in order to “try to understand it”, since it expresses the “frustration” of those who know of the urgency of an event that “ it will end life on earth ”and nobody seems to give importance to that, rather they react with indifference.

They take the project forward

In this meeting, the director of the film, Adam McKay, and some members of the cast, such as Jennifer Lawrence, Jonah Hill, Meryl Streep, Tyler Perry and Kid Cudi also took part. Thus, for the filmmaker, “when we started this project, two years ago”, that is, about to start the seclusion for the Covid19 pandemic, “There was no vaccine and prevention measures had to be extreme, but we found a way to collaborate and get the job done.”

Likewise, Meryl Steep –who plays the president of the United States in the film– highlighted that, for her role, “there were many guys from whom to take something bad for the character”, although what she had the most in mind was “the power and money “as elements that affect public service,” a job that requires great sacrifice, so good people are needed “to exercise it.

