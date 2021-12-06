Netflix | Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothée Chalamet, Meryl Streep and Jennifer Lawrence in Don’t Look Up Trailer [VIDEO]

Netflix has just revealed the trailer for the movie “Don’t Look UP”, the new film by Oscar winner Adam McKay, which will hit select theaters on December 9 and the platform on December 24.

“Don’t look UP“brings together great stars such as Leonaro DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, among others, in a black comedy that will make us think about the days we have left on planet Earth and if they really matter .

WHAT IS “DON’T LOOK UP” ABOUT?

The synopsis leads us to astronomy student Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) and her professor, Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo Dicaprio), who make the amazing discovery of an asteroid orbiting within the solar system. The problem is that it is about to collide with Earth. The other problem is that nobody seems to care. It turns out that alerting humanity to the fateful collision of a rock the size of Mount Everest is considered inconvenient news.

With the help of Dr. Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan), Kate and Randall embark on a colossal media tour that takes them from the office of President Orlean (Meryl Streep) – who remains indifferent – and her flattering son and chief of staff. Jason (Jonah Hill), until airing on The Daily Rip, a lively morning show with hosts Brie (Cate Blanchett) and Jack (Tyler Perry).

They have just six months before the asteroid hits, and their mission to navigate the complicated 24-hour news cycle and get the attention of the social media-obsessed public before it’s too late proves to be more comical than it is. they imagined. What must be done to make the world turn its head and decide to look up?

WHEN DOES IT RELEASE?

“Don’t look UP“reaches Netflix on December 24, 2021 and will arrive, weeks before, on December 9 in theaters worldwide.

WHO IS ACTING?

The cast consists of Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Ron Perlman, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, Himesh Patel, Melanie Lynskey, Michael Chiklis and Tomer Sisley, with Cate Blanchett. and Meryl Streep

The film is directed by Adam McKay, winner of the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for “The Big Short.” The tape was written by Adam Mckay and David Sirota; and, produced by McKay himself and Kevin Messick.

OUR PODCASTS

I understood that reference

EER 3×18 Only Murders in the Building or how a murder can give us endearing characters

There are too many good things in this series: the return of Steve Martin (!!!), Selena Gomez (!!!), a Martin Short more than up to the task and a really endearing chemistry. In addition to a strange humor (in the best sense) that we liked a lot, beyond the mystery that the murders offer (do not be fooled, it is not a dark series). We talked WITHOUT SPOILERS for a long time in case you haven’t seen them yet, then WITH SPOILERS to gloat together in this good Star + production.