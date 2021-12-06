Netflix | Dwayne Johnson highlights ‘excellent chemistry’ he had with Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot on Red Alert [VIDEO]

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson never thought that a pandemic (caused by the new coronavirus) would lead him to make a film like “Red alert”, Which requires high biosafety protocols to avoid contagion due to the large number of action scenes. However, for the “Fast and Furious” actor, it was a great challenge that they were able to overcome.

In exclusive conversation with RPP News, ‘The Rock’ Johnson He was satisfied with the result obtained with “Red alert”, His new bet that is now available on Netflix.

“(It was done) with great care and as much security as possible. It was a great challenge because we had to stop recording due to the pandemic, everything around the world also had to stop, and then we returned, we had to record during the pandemic and while the delta variant began to rise, “he commented.

The actor stressed that filming in the middle of a pandemic was a challenge, “but we had very strict and safe measures.”

“We had about 100 isolated people who came to work every day, disciplined, with masks, taking tests because at that time vaccines were still not distributed, so we tried to do the best we could in the safest way possible. Now when you see the movie again, the only thing that matters to people is if we made a great movie and I think we did, “he added.

Johnson highlights that the main cast of “Red alert”Has had great chemistry.

“I think we hit the mix between action and comedy quite well, and I think I’ve done a number of action-comedy movies in the past, as did Ryan Reynolds in a number of his movies. Gal Gadot can be very funny and has had a lighter touch in his films, so I think we did a great job: really brutal action, really funny comedy and great chemistry too, “he said.

A JOURNEY FOR THE AUDIENCE

Dwayne Johnson mentions that his role as John Hartley in “Red notice”Has allowed him to take the audience on an unforgettable journey through various countries and locations in the world.

“There is a surprise in the movie that has to do with my character. I think that in the past I have played several characters, who were very good at what they do, but in this case I loved this film, I loved that it is developed around the world, I love that it is located within the world of valuable art, collectors of priceless objects, I also loved the idea of ​​taking the audience on a journey and then surprising them with something they weren’t expecting but that they will end up liking in the end ”, he added.

In addition to Dwayne johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds, the cast is completed by Ritu Arya and Chris Diamantopolous. The film is written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, with whom Johnson previously worked on “Skyscraper.”

OUR PODCASTS

I understood that reference

EER 3×17 Horror Stories, Venom and Other Ravings

In this episode we share why we like (or don’t like) horror movies. Before, of course, we give you our opinion about VENOM (and why maybe you should reconsider seeing it if you haven’t already), going through the questionable practices of a movie chain and even the Creole song we talk about. The episode is varied, so press PLAY.