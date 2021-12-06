National Academy of Medicine calls for more monitoring to detect the omicron variant

The National Academy of Medicine (ANM) of Venezuela on Monday urged the Ministry of Health to carefully monitor internal cases of covid-19 for the early detection of the new omicron variant.

«The National Academy of Medicine urges the Ministry of Health to carefully monitor internal cases in search of early detection of this new variant and calls on the general population to remain calm and informed and to take extreme biosecurity measures known to all, “he said in a release disclosed on its website.

He also said that it could take several weeks to understand the level of severity of this variant and that it is not yet clear whether the infection with omicron causes more serious disease compared to infections with other variants of coronavirus.

‘All variants of SARS-CoV-2, including delta, which is globally dominant, can cause more serious illness or death, particularly for the most vulnerable people, so prevention is always the most important », Indicated the ANM.

He also recalled that the World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that member states continue their efforts to increase vaccination coverage against covid-19 and improve adherence to public health measures that reduce the transmission of the virus.

“It remains to be seen whether existing vaccines lose their protective properties against the new variant, however, WHO specialists consider that ‘existing vaccines will continue to be effective against fatal and serious cases, as is the case with other variants,” added.

On November 29, the WHO warned that the global risks posed by the omicron variant are “very high”, for which it asked governments to accelerate vaccination against covid-19 and strengthen surveillance measures against possible outbreaks of this derived from the coronavirus.

Independent journalism needs the support of its readers to continue and ensure that the uncomfortable news that they do not want you to read remains at your fingertips. Today, with your support, we will continue to work hard for censorship-free journalism!