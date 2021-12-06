National Academy of Medicine calls for more monitoring to detect the omicron variant

1321980

Caracas.- The National Academy of Medicine (ANM) of Venezuela urged this Monday, December 6, the Ministry of Health to carefully monitor internal cases of COVID-19 to early detection of the new omicron variant that has been detected in 38 countries.

«The National Academy of Medicine urges the Ministry of Health to carefully monitor internal cases in search of early detection of this new variant and calls on the general population to remain calm and stay informed now extreme biosecurity measures known to all“He said in a statement posted on his website.

He also said that it could take several weeks to understand the level of severity of this variant and that it is not yet clear whether infection with omicron causes more serious illness compared to infections with other variants of the coronavirus.

‘All variants of SARS-CoV-2, including the globally dominant delta, can cause more serious illness or death, particularly for the most vulnerable people, so prevention is always the most important«, Indicated the ANM.

He also recalled that the World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that member states continue their efforts to increase vaccination coverage against COVID-19 and improve adherence to public health measures that reduce the transmission of the virus.

«It remains to be seen whether existing vaccines lose their protective properties in the face of the new variantHowever, WHO specialists believe that existing vaccines will continue to be effective against fatal and serious cases, as is the case with other variants, ”added the National Academy of Medicine.

On November 29, the WHO warned that the global risks posed by the omicron variant are “very high”, for which it asked the governments to accelerate vaccination and strengthen surveillance measures against possible outbreaks of this coronavirus mutation.

Venezuela registers 434,918 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic and 5,193 deaths. The vice president of the government of Nicolás Maduro, Delcy Rodríguez, assured on Saturday that 80% of the population has already been vaccinated, although it did not detail if the percentage refers to inoculated with a dose or with the two that the complete guideline requires.

EFEHealth