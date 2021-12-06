Nahuel Guzmán was pushed by a paramedic at the Nou Camp

Editorial Mediotiempo

The Semifinal between Lion and tigers held in the Camp Nou ended with the spirits fired in both squads, although the violence ended up heating the spirits also among the fans and even of a member of the paramedic corps who pushed Nahuel Guzmán.

In a video shared by the TUDN chain you can see the university goalkeeper recriminate another paramedic that was next to the so-called “trolley of misfortunes”, which led his partner to push him from behind.

Nahuel played the ignorant while members of the León workforce tried to appease the spirits of both the soccer player and the paramedic, aware that the aggression could cause greater problems to the esmeralda club, who will play the Final against Atlas or Pumas.

Lit the wick

According to newspaper information The universal, Nahuel would have been the cause of the row on the benches after León’s second goal, since in his attempt to resume the game shortly hastened the departure of a player who was being treated, which heated the spirits.

Shouting and shoving began to appear on the benches, and even Osvaldo Rodríguez and Luis Quiñones clung to blows, which caused his expulsion, being the most affected the careful one, since he will not be at least in the first game for the title.

Responded to assaults

The doorman also appeared in a video where He is seen throwing an object at a group of fans emeralds who told them everything, plus they threw glasses of beer. Miguel Herrera was seen facing them.