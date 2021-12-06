Municipality analyzes options for medical care for workers

While the Municipality began to analyze health care options for its workers due to the deficiencies in Poliplaza, the hospital, through a deployment, assures that they have sought a rapprochement with Mayor Cruz Pérez Cuéllar but have not been received.

The Unique Union of Municipal Workers, together with the municipal administration, is already looking for other options of attention due to the deficiencies in Poliplaza, assured the secretary of Labor of the organism, Héctor Cano Villela.

“We feel that they no longer want us there (in Poliplaza),” he mentioned.

He added that the Santiago Troncoso community center is being remodeled, where the Health Directorate has provided attention to employees and the general public for Covid-19 since last year.

In addition, the Municipality plans to acquire the Guernika Hospital as a loan to care for its employees and their families, as previously stated by Mayor Pérez Cuéllar.

“The truth is that Poliplaza has not made him want to improve,” said the union leader.

He explained that the claims of the beneficiaries are due to poor emergency care, appointments with specialists, little experience of the doctors and the medicines they supply are generic. “Basically they no longer want to attend, they do not want to attend,” he stated.

He affirmed that the case of the paramedic Karla Jaqueline Herrera Valles had an impact on the spirit of municipal employees and the Single Union of Municipal Workers (SUTM) began to investigate the case.

“Obviously, because of the comments, people were concerned and began to press,” he added.

The rescuer was admitted to the emergency room last Monday for drug poisoning and until after eight hours she was given medication, which led her to a coma, her family denounced.

The mayor recently announced that the Municipality contemplates a mixed scheme to provide medical services to its employees and their families. “It can be a mixed system too, that we pay some attention,” he declared last November 20.

“It is probable that we will obtain a loan to access the Guernika Hospital; Indep has tried to sell it, it has not been able to and then we are going to assess with all these problems that we have with the medical service if we can take that property as a loan, “he said.

In May 2020, and after months-long negotiations with Poliplaza, the Municipality agreed to increase the annual payment for the service by 14 percent, after the medical unit had initially requested an increase of 28 percent; But despite the increase, complaints about the service persist.

The deployed

Meanwhile, representatives of Hospitales de Juárez SA de CV (commercially known as Poliplaza Médica), responsible for surrogate medical services of the municipality’s workers, published a statement in which they assure that despite their efforts, Mayor Cruz Pérez Cuéllar he has refused to receive them.

“Mr. Lic. Cruz Pérez Cuéllar, we urge you to dialogue so that we find the formula that reconciles interests for the benefit of municipal employees and their more than 25 thousand beneficiaries,” they urge.

The publication dated this December 6 is addressed to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, Governor María Eugenia Campos Galván, as well as the mayor of Ciudad Juárez himself. The legal representative Kevin Guerrero Carrera appears as responsible for the publication.

The deployment specifies that on Saturday, December 4, the municipal president informed El Diario about the beginning of a procedure to terminate Hospitales de Juárez SA, the health services contract that provides municipality workers and their families “without hearing on the part or due process ”.

They also affirmed that they have made unprecedented investments to dignify the quality of the service.

They requested the municipal president to set up a “Permanent Commission of Surrogate Medical Service”, as the body in charge of carrying out the supervision and fulfillment of the contract for the services provided by the private medical institution.

Finally, they remind him that, according to the President of the Republic, no official should move away from the principles of the construction of the 4T: “Do not lie, do not steal, do not betray the people.”

acastanon@redaccion.diario.com.mx